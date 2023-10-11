News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford
MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford
RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks End Preseason with Loss to Blues

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks End Preseason with Loss to Blues
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 
RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford

RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford
FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro

FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro
MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Wednesday

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Wednesday
TAKEAWAYS: Perry Notches Two Goals in Win Against Red Wings

TAKEAWAYS: Perry Notches Two Goals in Win Against Red Wings
MEDICAL: Donato to Miss Game Against Red Wings

MEDICAL: Donato to Miss Game Against Red Wings
SPOTLIGHT: Highlighting Blackhawks Voices During Hispanic Heritage Month

SPOTLIGHT: Highlighting Blackhawks Voices During Hispanic Heritage Month
MEDICAL: Athanasiou to Miss Morning Skate on Tuesday

MEDICAL: Athanasiou to Miss Morning Skate on Tuesday

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 

Chicago opens the season with a victory on the road

16x9 AWAY
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

After the Blackhawks trailed 2-0 against the Penguins at the end of the first period, the team rallied to come back and secure a 4-2 victory on the road. 

With the team’s first win of the season secured, Jason Dickinson felt the team played a full contest on the road at Pittsburgh. He recorded the game-winning goal to put the Blackhawks 3-2 in the third period. 

“I felt like it was a complete game,” Dickinson said on following the game.

New faces also showed up on the Blackhawks score sheet with Ryan Donato and Nick Foligno each scoring a goal for their first as members of the Blackhawks.

In his NHL debut, Connor Bedard would record his first NHL point with an assist on Donato's goal to get Chicago on the board. For him, it was a surreal experience for him to witness the team to come together after the first period and create a comeback win in the third period.

“It’s awesome for our group,” Bedard said on the win at Pittsburgh.

Head coach Luke Richardson equally liked the performance his team created throughout the entire matchup right from the start. He felt the team worked together to create the late win and stuck through it. 

For him, he knows that this team will be a hard team to compete against throughout the season. 

“Our team works, and we’re comfortable with our style,” Richardson said on the team’s impressive start to the season.

Recap: Blackhawks at Penguins 10.10.23