TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 

After the Blackhawks trailed 2-0 against the Penguins at the end of the first period, the team rallied to come back and secure a 4-2 victory on the road.

With the team’s first win of the season secured, Jason Dickinson felt the team played a full contest on the road at Pittsburgh. He recorded the game-winning goal to put the Blackhawks 3-2 in the third period.

“I felt like it was a complete game,” Dickinson said on following the game.

New faces also showed up on the Blackhawks score sheet with Ryan Donato and Nick Foligno each scoring a goal for their first as members of the Blackhawks.

In his NHL debut, Connor Bedard would record his first NHL point with an assist on Donato's goal to get Chicago on the board. For him, it was a surreal experience for him to witness the team to come together after the first period and create a comeback win in the third period.

“It’s awesome for our group,” Bedard said on the win at Pittsburgh.

Head coach Luke Richardson equally liked the performance his team created throughout the entire matchup right from the start. He felt the team worked together to create the late win and stuck through it.

For him, he knows that this team will be a hard team to compete against throughout the season.

“Our team works, and we’re comfortable with our style,” Richardson said on the team’s impressive start to the season.