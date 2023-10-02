TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer 6-1 Loss to Red Wings 

In the second half of a back-to-back contest, the Blackhawks endured its’ second straight loss in preseason action to the Detroit Red Wings with a result of 6-1.

Following the loss, head coach Luke Richardson noted that the game didn’t reflect the team’s true potential and showcased some flaws in front of the net and offensive zones. However, with three more preseasons matchups to go, he viewed this as the opportunity to find improvement in these areas before the team’s season opener on Oct. 10 against Pittsburgh.

“That’s what training camp is for is to work out these kinks, but the effort level definitely needs to be way higher,” Richardson said.

Despite the numbers on the final scoresheet, the player that stood out to him included Alex Vlasic with the way he skated and his aggressive play. In the third period, the 6-foot-6 defenseman collided with Detroit’s Elmer Soderblom in a knee-on-knee contact that caused him to be ejected from the game.