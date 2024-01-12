TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Late in Third to Jets

While Connor Murphy kicked things off for the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period, the team couldn’t protect their lead late in the third against the Winnipeg Jets.

With two back-to-back Jets goals to take over the matchup with over a minute left in the game, the Blackhawks suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss.

“It's unacceptable on our part to give up goals and grade A chances in the last 10 [or] five minutes,” Murphy said. “We even had a chance when we were given up big ones, and then we kept giving up big ones and we paid for it.”

This loss also marked the 15th straight road loss for Chicago.