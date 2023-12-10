TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn Second Straight Win 

In back-to-back starts, Petr Mrazek earned his second straight win this season to help the Chicago Blackhawks defeat the St. Louis Blues, 3-1.

Throughout the game, the veteran netminder stood strong in the net with 38 saves made off of 39 shots. Although the Blues scored one goal, he felt in the zone early on which helped make his game easier.

“I just saw the puck really well, especially early,” Mrazek said. “I [saved] the breakaway in the first minute in the first period, and that gets you going. And like I said two days ago when you see the puck early, it makes the game a little easier.”

The victory also marked the second straight win for the Blackhawks and their first back-to-back win this season.