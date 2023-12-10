TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn Second Straight Win 

Chicago records back-to-back victories for the first time this season

12.9_3PS_FINAL_16x9
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

In back-to-back starts, Petr Mrazek earned his second straight win this season to help the Chicago Blackhawks defeat the St. Louis Blues, 3-1. 

Throughout the game, the veteran netminder stood strong in the net with 38 saves made off of 39 shots. Although the Blues scored one goal, he felt in the zone early on which helped make his game easier. 

“I just saw the puck really well, especially early,” Mrazek said. “I [saved] the breakaway in the first minute in the first period, and that gets you going. And like I said two days ago when you see the puck early, it makes the game a little easier.”

The victory also marked the second straight win for the Blackhawks and their first back-to-back win this season.

Recap: Blues at Blackhawks 12.9.23

With another win added to the record, head coach Luke Richardson described the confidence boost it can add to the team after their recent struggles. With one game left at home before they embark on a two-game road trip, they look to build off the momentum they created. 

“I think we really needed a build some momentum at home,” Richardson said. “I think that's important for our team, but also just for the culture around here moving forward.” 

Another standout for Chicago came from the team’s blueliners where four out of the six recorded at least one point. Nikita Zaitsev led the defensemen with two assists while Louis Crevier produced his first NHL point.

After the defense assisting on the offensive side, Zaitsev noted that this should be a standard in every game to help produce more victories later on. 

“I think we should do it more actually, in every game,” Zaitsev said. “We [have] to shoot more, get the pucks through and produce lots of troubles for the other teams.”

Now that the team received two straight wins, they now try to shift their focus to see how they can make the United Center a tough place to play with a few games left until the NHL Christmas break. 

“I think it'd be huge going into the second half of the year and try to make this a hard place to play,” Alex Vlasic said. “That was something that we kind of tried to work on in training camp. If we can find a way to try to make teams battle for a win every night to come in here, then we'll do our job.”

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from IceHogs
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ready for Rematch Against Blues

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ready for Rematch Against Blues
TAKEAWAYS: Mrazek Secures Shutout in Win Over Ducks 

TAKEAWAYS: Mrazek Secures Shutout in Win Over Ducks 
BLOG: Crevier Taking Advantage of New Opportunity on Blackhawks Defense

BLOG: Crevier Taking Advantage of New Opportunity on Blackhawks Defense
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Thursday Night Matchup

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Thursday Night Matchup
BLOG: Anderson Finding Role in Blackhawks’ Third Line 

BLOG: Anderson Finding Role in Blackhawks’ Third Line 
MEDICAL: Tinordi to Miss Practice on Wednesday

MEDICAL: Tinordi to Miss Practice on Wednesday
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn One Point in Shootout Loss to Predators

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn One Point in Shootout Loss to Predators
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Predators

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Predators
PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Named to 2024 World Junior Preliminary Roster

PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Named to 2024 World Junior Preliminary Roster
TAKEAWAYS: Power Play Finds Some Luck Despite Loss to Wild 

TAKEAWAYS: Power Play Finds Some Luck Despite Loss to Wild 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Three-Game Road Trip in Minnesota

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Three-Game Road Trip in Minnesota
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Second Loss in 3-1 Defeat to Jets

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Second Loss in 3-1 Defeat to Jets
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi from IR, Recall Crevier

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi from IR, Recall Crevier
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Play Jets

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Play Jets
BLOG: Beauvillier Joins Blackhawks Following Recent Trade

BLOG: Beauvillier Joins Blackhawks Following Recent Trade
BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for November 

BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for November 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Red Wings in 5-1 Defeat

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Red Wings in 5-1 Defeat