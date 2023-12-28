TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Overtime Winner in Win Over Jets

Coming off the NHL holiday break, Connor Bedard helped the Chicago Blackhawks secure a 2-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.
The Jets entered the matchup with an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games and after the Blackhawks endured a tough loss against the St. Louis Blues before the break. Despite a slow start to the contest, Bedard felt that Chicago stuck to their game plan against a strong team like Winnipeg.
“It was a competitive game,” Bedard said. “They're a really good team and they play the right way. We had to really stick with it and it's good to pull out the two points, for sure.”