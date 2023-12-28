TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Overtime Winner in Win Over Jets

Petr Mrazek made 37 saves off 38 shots faced

12.27_FINAL_WIN_16x9
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

Coming off the NHL holiday break, Connor Bedard helped the Chicago Blackhawks secure a 2-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. 

The Jets entered the matchup with an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games and after the Blackhawks endured a tough loss against the St. Louis Blues before the break. Despite a slow start to the contest, Bedard felt that Chicago stuck to their game plan against a strong team like Winnipeg. 

“It was a competitive game,” Bedard said. “They're a really good team and they play the right way. We had to really stick with it and it's good to pull out the two points, for sure.”

While the Jets outshot the Blackhawks 38-25, Bedard found his first goal of the night late in the first period. The Blackhawks struggled to find their first shot on net until late in the first before Bedard notched the goal to make it 1-0. 

Bedard and head coach Luke Richardson both praised Petr Mrazek for his performance in between the pipes that helped the team remain in the game. By the end of the night, the veteran goaltender made 37 shots off 38 shots faced. 

“The first period wasn't pretty, but the goal helped us out a little bit and then it got us going,” Mrazek said. 

Throughout the first half of games, Blackhawks players commended Mrazek’s performance, who earned his ninth win this season. 

With an overtime goal to seal the win for Chicago, Richardson noted how the team found a way to support Mrazek and earn him another victory. 

“Peter has been great for us all year,” Richardson said. “I think getting him that goal in overtime was really deserving because he kept us in there tonight, for sure.”

Recap: Jets at Blackhawks 12.27.23

With players like Bedard, Mrazek and even Jason Dickinson, they all performed at high levels throughout the last few matchups and showed some consistent patterns in their most recent victories. 

“A couple of guys that have been playing really well, that have been standouts for us and helping with almost every win that we've had is a common trend in them stepping up and taking over in certain aspects of the game,” Connor Murphy said. 

After Wednesday’s win, the team will embark on a five-game road trip that starts in Dallas on Friday night.

News Feed

PROSPECTS: Gajan Earns 36-Save Shutout in Second Game of World Juniors 

PROSPECTS: Gajan Earns 36-Save Shutout in Second Game of World Juniors 
MEDICAL: Two to Miss Practice on Thursday

MEDICAL: Two to Miss Practice on Thursday
BLOG: Vlasic Ready to Return to Lineup on Wednesday

BLOG: Vlasic Ready to Return to Lineup on Wednesday
PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Start Off Strong on First Day of World Juniors

PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Start Off Strong on First Day of World Juniors
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Late Night Matchup Versus Jets

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Late Night Matchup Versus Jets
FEATURE: Foligno Shines with Leadership Qualities, Mentorship 

FEATURE: Foligno Shines with Leadership Qualities, Mentorship 
PROSPECTS: How to Watch World Junior Tournament

PROSPECTS: How to Watch World Junior Tournament
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer Back-to-Back Losses 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer Back-to-Back Losses 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Blues in Back-to-Back Contests

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Blues in Back-to-Back Contests
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Lead in 5-2 Defeat Against Canadiens 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Lead in 5-2 Defeat Against Canadiens 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi Ahead of Friday's Matchup

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi Ahead of Friday's Matchup
PROSPECTS: Gajan, Misiak Named to Team Slovakia World Junior Roster

PROSPECTS: Gajan, Misiak Named to Team Slovakia World Junior Roster
BLOG: Korchinski Set to Return to Lineup Against Canadiens

BLOG: Korchinski Set to Return to Lineup Against Canadiens
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Matchup Against Canadiens 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Matchup Against Canadiens
TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Returns, Blackhawks Snap Skid in Win Over Avs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Returns, Blackhawks Snap Skid in Win Over Avs
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Blackwell Ahead of Tuesday's Game

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Blackwell Ahead of Tuesday's Game
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche Tuesday Night

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche Tuesday Night
RELEASE: Anderson Placed on Injured Reserve

RELEASE: Anderson Placed on Injured Reserve