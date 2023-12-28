TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Overtime Winner in Win Over Jets

While the Jets outshot the Blackhawks 38-25, Bedard found his first goal of the night late in the first period. The Blackhawks struggled to find their first shot on net until late in the first before Bedard notched the goal to make it 1-0.

Bedard and head coach Luke Richardson both praised Petr Mrazek for his performance in between the pipes that helped the team remain in the game. By the end of the night, the veteran goaltender made 37 shots off 38 shots faced.

“The first period wasn't pretty, but the goal helped us out a little bit and then it got us going,” Mrazek said.

Throughout the first half of games, Blackhawks players commended Mrazek’s performance, who earned his ninth win this season.

With an overtime goal to seal the win for Chicago, Richardson noted how the team found a way to support Mrazek and earn him another victory.

“Peter has been great for us all year,” Richardson said. “I think getting him that goal in overtime was really deserving because he kept us in there tonight, for sure.”