TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers 

In a late-night battle on Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks dropped a 4-1 game to the Edmonton Oilers.
Connor Bedard impressed everyone with his lone goal for the Blackhawks early in the first period with his shot. Despite the loss, the rookie forward felt the team made different looks throughout the game but simply couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities.
“We created [some chances] a bit and I thought it wasn't terrible but definitely some things clean up,” Bedard said.
After Bedard’s goal, the Edmonton Oilers struck back to tie the game up at 1-1. From there, the Oilers continued to challenge the Blackhawks throughout the night and found some luck to take the victory.