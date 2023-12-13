TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers 

Connor Bedard extended his road point streak to 10 straight games

12.12_3PS_AWAY-FINAL_16x9
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

In a late-night battle on Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks dropped a 4-1 game to the Edmonton Oilers. 

Connor Bedard impressed everyone with his lone goal for the Blackhawks early in the first period with his shot. Despite the loss, the rookie forward felt the team made different looks throughout the game but simply couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities. 

“We created [some chances] a bit and I thought it wasn't terrible but definitely some things clean up,” Bedard said. 

After Bedard’s goal, the Edmonton Oilers struck back to tie the game up at 1-1. From there, the Oilers continued to challenge the Blackhawks throughout the night and found some luck to take the victory.

While Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl applied heavy pressure throughout the night, Jason Dickinson noted that it still didn’t cause the team to fall behind. 

“I think there were a lot of positives, and it sucks because it stings losing 4-1, it seems like we might have gotten dominated, but I really didn't feel like we were,” Dickinson said. 

Before they entered the matchup in Edmonton, head coach Luke Richardson announced that Seth Jones would miss the game due to an upper-body injury. Without him and Kevin Korchinski on defense, this allowed others to step out in the contest. 

With some last-minute shakeups, Richardson noticed how his young defensive core handled the pressure and made the most of their opportunities. 

“I thought [our defense] did a pretty good job,” Richardson said. “I thought we were right in that game. I thought those guys did a heck of a job there.”

BEDARD EXTENDS ROAD STREAK

After he scored the lone goal for Chicago, Bedard extended his road point streak to 10 straight games. In that span, the rookie scored nine goals and five assists to bring his season total to 23 points (12G, 12A). 

He now sits six games behind Nathan MacKinnon, who set the road record to 16 games in the 2013-14 season.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs
BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night

BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night
PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers

PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Edmonton to Face Oilers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Edmonton to Face Oilers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos, Place Tinordi on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos, Place Tinordi on IR
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-2 to Capitals  

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-2 to Capitals  
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Finish Four-Game Homestand Against Capitals 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Finish Four-Game Homestand Against Capitals 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn Second Straight Win 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn Second Straight Win 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from IceHogs
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ready for Rematch Against Blues

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ready for Rematch Against Blues
TAKEAWAYS: Mrazek Secures Shutout in Win Over Ducks 

TAKEAWAYS: Mrazek Secures Shutout in Win Over Ducks 
BLOG: Crevier Taking Advantage of New Opportunity on Blackhawks Defense

BLOG: Crevier Taking Advantage of New Opportunity on Blackhawks Defense
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Thursday Night Matchup

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Thursday Night Matchup
BLOG: Anderson Finding Role in Blackhawks’ Third Line 

BLOG: Anderson Finding Role in Blackhawks’ Third Line 
MEDICAL: Tinordi to Miss Practice on Wednesday

MEDICAL: Tinordi to Miss Practice on Wednesday
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn One Point in Shootout Loss to Predators

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn One Point in Shootout Loss to Predators
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Predators

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Predators
PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Named to 2024 World Junior Preliminary Roster

PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Named to 2024 World Junior Preliminary Roster