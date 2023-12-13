TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers 

While Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl applied heavy pressure throughout the night, Jason Dickinson noted that it still didn’t cause the team to fall behind.

“I think there were a lot of positives, and it sucks because it stings losing 4-1, it seems like we might have gotten dominated, but I really didn't feel like we were,” Dickinson said.

Before they entered the matchup in Edmonton, head coach Luke Richardson announced that Seth Jones would miss the game due to an upper-body injury. Without him and Kevin Korchinski on defense, this allowed others to step out in the contest.

With some last-minute shakeups, Richardson noticed how his young defensive core handled the pressure and made the most of their opportunities.

“I thought [our defense] did a pretty good job,” Richardson said. “I thought we were right in that game. I thought those guys did a heck of a job there.”

BEDARD EXTENDS ROAD STREAK

After he scored the lone goal for Chicago, Bedard extended his road point streak to 10 straight games. In that span, the rookie scored nine goals and five assists to bring his season total to 23 points (12G, 12A).

He now sits six games behind Nathan MacKinnon, who set the road record to 16 games in the 2013-14 season.