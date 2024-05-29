RELEASE: Tickets for Discover NHL Winter Classic Go On Sale Friday, June 14

Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

The logo for the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field has also been revealed.

The upcoming Discover NHL Winter Classic will mark the seventh outdoor game and fifth NHL Winter Classic appearance for the Blackhawks, and the third NHL Winter Classic and outdoor game appearance for the Blues. The game is a rematch of the 2017 NHL Winter Classic played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, a 4-1 Blues win. The Blackhawks and Blues rivalry has spanned 331 regular-season games since the 1967-68 season, with Chicago holding a 22-point edge (CHI: 155-130-46—356 points; STL: 141-138-52—334 points). The longtime division rivals have met 12 times in the Stanley Cup® Playoffs, with the Blackhawks a series-winner eight times.

The Discover NHL Winter Classic continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year. The game will be the 16th NHL Winter Classic and the 42nd NHL regular-season outdoor game. For a complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games, click here.

Additional details for the Discover NHL Winter Classic, including the game’s entertainment, will be announced when available.