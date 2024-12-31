RELEASE: Smith Activated Off Injured Reserve

Forward set to return from back injury after missing eight games

Smith_action
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Craig Smith (back) from injured reserve.

Smith, 35, has skated in 26 games with Chicago during the 2024-25 campaign, posting 10 points (6G, 4A). He scored two goals, including his first goal as a Blackhawk, on Oct. 19 vs. BUF.

The Blackhawks play the St. Louis Blues in the Discover NHL Winter Classic today at 4:00 p.m. CT at Wrigley Field. The game can be seen on TNT, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

