GRAPE VAINEN

Teuvo Teravainen posted an assist against the Stars and has five helpers over his last five games and 11 points (1G, 10A) over his last seven games. His 10 assist since Dec. 15 share first among all NHL skaters, while his 11 points share third. Teravainen now ranks second on the team with 17 assists and 24 points in 37 games this season. He has two points (1G, 1A) in two career NHL outdoor games.