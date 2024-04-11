RELEASE: Murphy Activated from Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Connor Murphy (groin strain) from injured reserve.

Murphy, 31, has skated in 43 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season, tallying eight points (2G, 6A). He ranks third on the team with 105 blocked shots, while his 106 hits rank sixth on the club.

The Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators tomorrow at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH+ 2, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.