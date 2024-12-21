RELEASE: Jones Activated Off Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Seth Jones (right foot) from injured reserve.

Jones, 30, has appeared in 17 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, tallying 10 points (2G, 8A). His two goals share first among team defensemen, while his eight assists and 10 points each rank third among club blueliners. Jones skated in his 800th career NHL game on Oct. 12 at EDM.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Calgary Flames this afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 2:00 p.m. MT/3:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.