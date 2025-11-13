RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Originals” Centennial Chapter Night

3:30 p.m. | Atrium Doors Open

Inside the Atrium, fans will get the chance to check out three Originals exhibits, which will include a display of Bobby Hull’s and Stan Mikita’s curved sticks, an assortment of Tony Esposito’s game-worn gear, and Mikita’s trophies won during his legendary Blackhawks career in addition to interactive activities and photo opportunities.

4:30 p.m. | United Center Gates Open

The first 8,000 fans to enter the United Center ahead of Saturday’s game will receive a Tony Esposito bobblehead, also courtesy of American Express.

4:45 p.m. | Alumni Q&A

In addition to the exhibits, an Originals Q&A will take place in the Atrium beginning at 4:45 p.m., hosted by Blackhawks TV broadcaster Darren Pang. Those to be interviewed include family members of the Blackhawks legends who shaped the game, as well as an appearance by alum Denis Savard.

5:30 p.m. | Be in Your Seats!

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:30 p.m. to catch the special Originals pregame ceremony, which will begin just after warmups ahead of the 6 p.m. puck drop. The ceremony, emceed by former Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley, will celebrate the hockey innovation that has taken place throughout Blackhawks history, with other ceremony participants to include relatives of the original players that shaped the sport and two more special alumni guests.