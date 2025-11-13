RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Originals” Centennial Chapter Night

Join the Blackhawks Nov. 15 vs. Toronto, featuring special exhibits and an on-ice pregame ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. CT

Arena-Drop---Esposito-Bobblehead16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Nov. 15, matching up against a fellow Original Six franchise to celebrate “The Originals” chapter of the team’s season long Centennial celebration.

The Originals, presented by American Express, will honor the team’s revolutionary contributions that transformed hockey forever. From introducing the first goal horn to game-changing playing techniques, The Originals will spotlight the visionary players and leaders whose ingenuity and willingness to challenge convention established the Blackhawks as not just participants in hockey history, but as architects who shaped its very foundations.

3:30 p.m. | Atrium Doors Open

Inside the Atrium, fans will get the chance to check out three Originals exhibits, which will include a display of Bobby Hull’s and Stan Mikita’s curved sticks, an assortment of Tony Esposito’s game-worn gear, and Mikita’s trophies won during his legendary Blackhawks career in addition to interactive activities and photo opportunities.

4:30 p.m. | United Center Gates Open

The first 8,000 fans to enter the United Center ahead of Saturday’s game will receive a Tony Esposito bobblehead, also courtesy of American Express.

4:45 p.m. | Alumni Q&A

In addition to the exhibits, an Originals Q&A will take place in the Atrium beginning at 4:45 p.m., hosted by Blackhawks TV broadcaster Darren Pang. Those to be interviewed include family members of the Blackhawks legends who shaped the game, as well as an appearance by alum Denis Savard.

5:30 p.m. | Be in Your Seats!

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:30 p.m. to catch the special Originals pregame ceremony, which will begin just after warmups ahead of the 6 p.m. puck drop. The ceremony, emceed by former Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley, will celebrate the hockey innovation that has taken place throughout Blackhawks history, with other ceremony participants to include relatives of the original players that shaped the sport and two more special alumni guests.

Limited tickets remain for Saturday’s celebration night, and fans wishing to attend can visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets for more information. For local fans tuning in from home, the game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio. Visit Blackhawks.com/HowToWatch for more information.

