RELEASE: Blackhawks Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 6

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that single-game tickets to Blackhawks home games during the 2024-25 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, the team’s exclusive ticket provider. The United Center will host 21 weekend Blackhawks games this season, including six on Friday, five on Saturday and 10 on Sunday – many featuring special Blackhawks events and promotions.
Promotional highlights include Oct. 17 Home Opener red carpet, Friday Night Hockey, ‘Best Day Ever’ games and more
HOME OPENER
The Blackhawks will once again kick off the season with a red carpet event before the team’s home opener on Thursday, Oct. 17 against the San Jose Sharks at 7:30 p.m. The event, presented by Circa Sports, will be held on Madison Street and inside the United Center Atrium, offering an exclusive opportunity for ticketed fans to see the players make their arrival for the first home game of the season.
DISCOVER NHL WINTER CLASSIC
The Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues in the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Tuesday, December 31 at 4:00 p.m. at Wrigley Field, returning to the iconic home of the Chicago Cubs for the first time since the 2009 NHL Winter Classic. The contest will mark the seventh outdoor game and fifth NHL Winter Classic appearance for the Blackhawks. Tickets for this game are on sale now with very limited seats remaining.
ADDITIONAL PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS
Throughout the season fans are encouraged to attend special theme nights offering live entertainment, immersive experiences, photo opportunities, giveaways and more.
Highlights include:
- A return of the youth-focused Best Day Ever series across two Sunday afternoon starts in Spring (Mar. 23 vs. Philadelphia Flyers and Mar. 30 vs. Utah Hockey Club).
- Five matchups filled with holiday cheer as the team is Home for the Holidays throughout December (Dec. 7 vs. Winnipeg Jets, Dec. 15 vs. New York Islanders, Dec. 17 vs. Washington Capitals, Dec. 19 vs. Seattle Kraken and Dec. 29 vs. Dallas Stars).
- A new Friday Night Hockey* series, presented by Modelo, that will offer elevated weekend entertainment and Atrium giveaways (Oct. 25 vs. Nashville Predators, Jan. 3 vs. Montreal Canadiens, Jan. 24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Feb. 7 vs. Nashville Predators, Mar. 7 vs. Utah Hockey Club and Mar. 28 vs. Vegas Golden Knights).*
- And many other fan-favorite games that celebrate Chicago traditions, charitable causes, and stories of our incredible community such as Military Appreciation presented by Richard (Nov. 10 vs. Minnesota Wild), Native American Heritage Night (Nov. 19 vs. Anaheim Ducks), Hockey Fights Cancer presented by CIBC (Jan. 26 vs. Minnesota Wild), St. Patrick’s Day (Mar. 5 vs. Ottawa Senators) and Pride Night presented by BMO (Mar. 18 vs. Seattle Kraken).
Tickets for the Blackhawks two preseason home games at the United Center (Sept. 25 vs. Detroit and Oct. 4 vs. Minnesota) will also go on sale on Friday, starting at $30 (before taxes and fees).
Fans are encouraged to visit Blackhawks.com/tickets for more information and follow Blackhawks social media channels (@NHLBlackhawks) as additional gate giveaways, promotions, ticket offers, and special events may be announced throughout the season.
*Please note: promotional schedule is subject to change.