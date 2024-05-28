RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Martin Misiak to Three-Year Contract

Chicago inks forward Martin Misiak through the 2026-27 season with $878,388 cap hit deal

Martin-Misiak-Contract-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Martin Misiak (MEE-shyack) on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($878,333 salary cap hit).

Misiak, 19, skated in 60 regular-season games with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2023-24 campaign, finishing fourth on the team with 23 goals and sixth with 47 points. He also appeared in four OHL postseason games with the Otters, chipping in two points (1G, 1A). Additionally, Misiak suited up in one game with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, making his professional debut on April 21 against the Chicago Wolves.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward has represented Slovakia at three IIHF World Junior Championships (2022, 2023 & 2024), totaling four assists in 11 games. In addition, Misiak helped his country to a gold medal at the 2022 U18 World Championships Division 1 tournament, posting five points (1G, 4A) in five games.

Misiak was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round (55th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Misiak on being selected by Chicago

