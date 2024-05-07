RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Lukas Reichel to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Lukas Reichel on a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($1,200,000 salary cap hit).

Reichel, 21, recorded 16 points (5G, 11A) in 65 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, setting career highs games played, assists and points. He finished the season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL), notching eight points (1G, 7A) in 10 regular-season contests. He also logged four points (2G, 2A) in four Calder Cup Playoff games, sharing first among all Rockford skaters in goals and second in points.

The 6-foot, 170-pound forward has registered 32 points (12G, 20A) in 99 career NHL games with Chicago from 2022-24. The Nurnberg, Germany native has suited up in 121 regular-season AHL games with the IceHogs, recording 116 points (42G, 74A). He has also notched seven points (5G, 2A) in 14 postseason games with Rockford. During the 2021-22 season, Reichel notched AHL career highs in games played (56), goals (21), assists (36) and points (57). He also represented the IceHogs at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec.

Reichel has represented Germany twice at the IIHF World Championships in 2020 and 2021, posting 11 points (4G, 7A) in 13 total games. The forward is set to compete with Team Germany at the 2024 IIHF World Championships in Czechia. Reichel was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.