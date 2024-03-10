RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Landon Slaggert to Entry-Level Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Landon Slaggert on a two-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2024-25 season ($912,500 salary cap hit).

Slaggert, 21, appeared in 36 games with the University of Notre Dame during the 2023-24 campaign, posting career highs in goals (20) and points (31). His 20 goals shared 12th among all NCAA players and paced all Fighting Irish skaters. He also led the team with 31 points, while his 11 assists ranked seventh on the club.

The 6-foot, 190-pound forward dressed in 136 collegiate games with Notre Dame from 2020-24, totaling 92 points (47G, 45A). Slaggert served as an alternate captain for the Fighting Irish from 2022-24 and helped the club to two NCAA Tournament appearances (2021, 2022) during his time in South Bend. Additionally, he was named the team’s Rookie of the Year following his freshman season in 2020-21.

The South Bend, Indiana native skated in 98 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2018-20, notching 48 points (23G, 25A). He has also made two trips to the IIHF World Junior Championships (2021, 2022), helping Team USA win the gold medal in 2021.

Slaggert was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the third round (79th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.