RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 41 Players

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the following transactions:
D DJ King
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D Austin Strand
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
G Ben Gaudreau
Released from ATO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Gavin Hayes
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Paul Ludwinski
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Jalen Luypen
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Marcel Marcel
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Nick Lardis
Assigned to Brantford (OHL)
The current training camp roster has 41 players, including 24 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders.