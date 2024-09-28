RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 41 Players

Current training camp roster now includes 24 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders

DevCampDay1-202240701-012
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the following transactions:

D DJ King

Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)

D Austin Strand

Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)

G Ben Gaudreau

Released from ATO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Gavin Hayes

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Paul Ludwinski

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Jalen Luypen

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Marcel Marcel

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Nick Lardis

Assigned to Brantford (OHL)

The current training camp roster has 41 players, including 24 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders.

