The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the following transactions:
RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 35 Players
Current training camp roster now includes 19 forwards, 11 defensemen and five goaltenders
F Colton Dach
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Cole Guttman
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Ryder Rolston
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Samuel Savoie
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Landon Slaggert
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D Ethan Del Mastro
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
The current training camp roster has 35 players, including 19 forwards, 11 defensemen and five goaltenders.