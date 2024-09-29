RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 35 Players

Current training camp roster now includes 19 forwards, 11 defensemen and five goaltenders

DevCampDay1-202240701-012
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the following transactions:

F Colton Dach

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Cole Guttman

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Ryder Rolston

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Samuel Savoie

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Landon Slaggert

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

D Ethan Del Mastro

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

The current training camp roster has 35 players, including 19 forwards, 11 defensemen and five goaltenders.

