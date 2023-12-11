RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos, Place Tinordi on IR

Roos has skated in 16 games with Rockford this season, Tinordi placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 5

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Filip Roos from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the team has placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 5.

Roos, 24, has posted four points (1G, 3A) in 16 games with the IceHogs during the 2023-24 campaign. His four points share second among all Rockford blueliners.
The Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow at Rogers Arena at 8:00 p.m. MT/9:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on ESPN and heard on WGN Radio.

