The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the team has assigned forward Zach Sanford to Rockford.

Reichel, 21, has dressed in 50 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, notching 10 points (3G, 7A). He has also appeared in nine games with Rockford, registering seven points (1G, 6A).