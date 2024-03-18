RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Wyatt Kaiser from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Kaiser, 21, has appeared in 23 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, posting four assists. He has also recorded 15 points (3G, 12A) in 31 games with Rockford this season. Kaiser netted his first professional goal with the IceHogs on Jan. 20 vs. Iowa.

The Blackhawks play the Los Angeles Kings tomorrow at Crypto.com Arena at 7:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio.