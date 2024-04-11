RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Del Mastro

Del Mastro has 37 points (7G, 30A) in 66 AHL games this season

GettyImages-1243560912

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Ethan Del Mastro from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Del Mastro, 21, has appeared in 66 games with the IceHogs during the 2023-24 campaign, posting 37 points (7G, 30A). His 30 assists share 10th among all AHL defensemen. Del Mastro’s 30 helpers also rank second among all Rockford skaters, while his 37 points rank fourth on the team. Additionally, he represented the IceHogs at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose.

The Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators tomorrow at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH+2, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

Friday, April 12 - 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Predators

Gate Giveaway: Hawaiian Shirt, pres. by NBC Sports Chicago

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks, WGN Radio Agree to Three-Year Radio Rights Extension

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Series Finale Against Blues

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to St. Louis Wednesday Night

RELEASE: Foligno to Miss Practice on Tuesday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Kaiser to Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Split Weekend Set with 4-0 Loss

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Weekend Against Wild

RECAP: Blackhawks Stop Surging Stars, 3-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Stars to Open Back-to-Back Weekend

BLOG: Blackwell Named Masterton Trophy Nominee

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Nick Lardis to Entry-Level Deal

PROSPECTS: IceHogs Clinch 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Berth

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Late on Long Island

BLOG: Bedard Named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Cap Road Trip Against Islanders

PROSPECTS: Guttman Named AHL Player of the Month for March

PROSPECTS: Three Advance to 2024 Frozen Four

RECAP: Blackhawks Dominate Flyers on Road, 5-1