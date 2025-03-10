RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Dickinson from IR

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Jason Dickinson (left ankle) from injured reserve.

Dickinson, 29, has appeared in 53 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting 16 points (7G, 9A). He ranks third on the team with 93 hits, while his 49 blocked shots lead all club forwards. He is currently four games shy of 500 for his NHL career.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena at 7:00 p.m. MT/8:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN+ and heard on WGN Radio.