RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Dickinson from IR

Forward has recorded 16 points in 53 games with Chicago this season

CAD10745_Gm2VimIQ-2
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Jason Dickinson (left ankle) from injured reserve.

Dickinson, 29, has appeared in 53 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting 16 points (7G, 9A). He ranks third on the team with 93 hits, while his 49 blocked shots lead all club forwards. He is currently four games shy of 500 for his NHL career.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena at 7:00 p.m. MT/8:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN+ and heard on WGN Radio.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Matchup in Colorado

RELEASE: Levshunov Recalled from Rockford IceHogs

RECAP: Blackhawks Earn Point, Fall in OT to Predators

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Back-to-Back Against Predators

RECAP: Bedard scores in OT, Blackhawks Recover to Top Utah

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev from IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Add Aku Raty, Victor Soderstrom and Shea Weber from Utah

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Joe Veleno from Red Wings

PREVIEW: Chicago Hosts Utah to Close Homestand

RELEASE: Athanasiou Reassigned to Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Battle Back, Fall to Senators in Overtime

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Senators on Wednesday Night

RECAP: Blackhawks Cruise Past Kings at Home

RELEASE: Kurashev Placed on IR, Crevier Recalled

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Homestand Against Kings

RECAP: Blackhawks Dominate Ducks to Close Out Road Trip

RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Seth Jones to Panthers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Ducks to Close Out West Coast Trip