RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Blackwell Ahead of Tuesday's Game

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Colin Blackwell from non-roster (sports hernia).

Blackwell, 30, will make his season debut tonight and play in his first game with Chicago since Feb. 27. Blackwell registered 10 points (2G, 8A) in 53 contests with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blackhawks play the Colorado Avalanche tonight at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.