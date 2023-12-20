RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Blackwell Ahead of Tuesday's Game

Forward has been out since Feb. 27 last season with sports hernia injury

GettyImages-1247124174
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Colin Blackwell from non-roster (sports hernia).
Blackwell, 30, will make his season debut tonight and play in his first game with Chicago since Feb. 27. Blackwell registered 10 points (2G, 8A) in 53 contests with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blackhawks play the Colorado Avalanche tonight at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche Tuesday Night

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche Tuesday Night
RELEASE: Anderson Placed on Injured Reserve

RELEASE: Anderson Placed on Injured Reserve
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canucks

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canucks
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Take On Canucks 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Take On Canucks 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Jones on IR, Recall Kaiser

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Jones on IR, Recall Kaiser
PROSPECTS: Four Named to Team USA World Junior Roster

PROSPECTS: Four Named to Team USA World Junior Roster
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Third Straight Contest

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Third Straight Contest
BLOG: Vlasic, Young Defense Take ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality 

BLOG: Vlasic, Young Defense Take ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle the Kraken in Seattle

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle the Kraken in Seattle
TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers 

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs
BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night

BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night
PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers

PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Edmonton to Face Oilers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Edmonton to Face Oilers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos, Place Tinordi on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos, Place Tinordi on IR
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-2 to Capitals  

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-2 to Capitals  
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Finish Four-Game Homestand Against Capitals 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Finish Four-Game Homestand Against Capitals 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn Second Straight Win 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn Second Straight Win 