RELEASE: Bedard Named Finalist for the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy

The North Vancouver, B.C. native reached the 50-point mark in just 52 games, hitting the milestone in the fewest games-played by a rookie in franchise history. He also became the seventh rookie in Blackhawks history to reach the 60-point plateau, while doing so in 65 games, which matched the third fastest in club history. He was selected for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, becoming the youngest player to be named in NHL history. Additionally, Bedard was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month three times during the 2023-24 season (November, December and March), becoming the first player in franchise history and first NHLer since Connor McDavid in 2015-16 to earn the honor three times in his rookie campaign.

Bedard is the first Blackhawks player to be named a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist since Dominik Kubalik in 2019-20. Should he win, Bedard would become the 10th player in team history to win the award and the first since Artemi Panarin in 2015-16. He would also become the youngest player in franchise history to win the Calder Trophy, besting Patrick Kane (19 years, 139 days) in 2007-08.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward was selected by Chicago with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.