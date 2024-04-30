RELEASE: Bedard Named Finalist for the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy

The NHL announced on Tuesday that forward Connor Bedard was named one of three finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.” Bedard joins Minnesota’s Brock Faber and New Jersey’s Luke Hughes as the top three vote getters for the award.
Bedard, 18, led all NHL rookies with 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games during the 2023-24 campaign, while also sharing first with 39 assists. Among Blackhawks skaters, Bedard led the club in assists and points, while his 22 goals also shared first among all team skaters. His 39 assists rank sixth all-time among Chicago rookies, while his 61 points rank seventh. Additionally, Bedard is the first player in franchise history and third player in NHL history to lead his team in points at the age of 18 (Sidney Crosby in 2005-06 and Steve Yzerman in 1983-84).