RELEASE: Bedard Named Finalist for the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy

Blackhawks standout forward led all first-year players with 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games

Connor Bedard Calder Finalist- 16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The NHL announced on Tuesday that forward Connor Bedard was named one of three finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.” Bedard joins Minnesota’s Brock Faber and New Jersey’s Luke Hughes as the top three vote getters for the award.

Bedard, 18, led all NHL rookies with 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games during the 2023-24 campaign, while also sharing first with 39 assists. Among Blackhawks skaters, Bedard led the club in assists and points, while his 22 goals also shared first among all team skaters. His 39 assists rank sixth all-time among Chicago rookies, while his 61 points rank seventh. Additionally, Bedard is the first player in franchise history and third player in NHL history to lead his team in points at the age of 18 (Sidney Crosby in 2005-06 and Steve Yzerman in 1983-84).

FEATURE: Bedard Exceeds Expectations in Sensational Rookie Year

Forward set to lead Chicago's resurgence following dominant rookie season

The North Vancouver, B.C. native reached the 50-point mark in just 52 games, hitting the milestone in the fewest games-played by a rookie in franchise history. He also became the seventh rookie in Blackhawks history to reach the 60-point plateau, while doing so in 65 games, which matched the third fastest in club history. He was selected for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, becoming the youngest player to be named in NHL history. Additionally, Bedard was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month three times during the 2023-24 season (November, December and March), becoming the first player in franchise history and first NHLer since Connor McDavid in 2015-16 to earn the honor three times in his rookie campaign.

Bedard is the first Blackhawks player to be named a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist since Dominik Kubalik in 2019-20. Should he win, Bedard would become the 10th player in team history to win the award and the first since Artemi Panarin in 2015-16. He would also become the youngest player in franchise history to win the Calder Trophy, besting Patrick Kane (19 years, 139 days) in 2007-08.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward was selected by Chicago with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

