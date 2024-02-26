RECAP: Former Blackhawks Spoil Celebratory Night at United Center in OT

CHICAGO, Ill. -- On an electric night at the United Center, it was two former Blackhawks who spoiled the home-team party as Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey was retired to the rafters.

MacKenzie Entwistle and Nick Foligno gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead entering the final period of play, but Alex DeBrincat leveled things 2-2 with just under five minutes to play to force overtime and Patrick Kane found the game-winner in his first game back in Chicago.

"That's Patrick Kane for you," said Seth Jones, who was part of a Blackhawks 3-on-2 rush in OT before Kane was sprung on a breakaway going the other way. "Just a great move against a goalie who has been great for us all year in Petr (Mrazek). Showtime right there."