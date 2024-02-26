RECAP: Former Blackhawks Spoil Celebratory Night at United Center in OT

DeBrincat scores game-tying goal late, Kane finds winner in OT as Chicago falls to Detroit, 3-2

By Carter Baum
CHICAGO, Ill. -- On an electric night at the United Center, it was two former Blackhawks who spoiled the home-team party as Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey was retired to the rafters.

MacKenzie Entwistle and Nick Foligno gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead entering the final period of play, but Alex DeBrincat leveled things 2-2 with just under five minutes to play to force overtime and Patrick Kane found the game-winner in his first game back in Chicago.

"That's Patrick Kane for you," said Seth Jones, who was part of a Blackhawks 3-on-2 rush in OT before Kane was sprung on a breakaway going the other way. "Just a great move against a goalie who has been great for us all year in Petr (Mrazek). Showtime right there."

GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Red Wings - Feb. 25, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • MacKenzie Entwistle got the Blackhawks on the board with a shot from the slot after a Reese Johnson shot was poked loose by Ryan Donato.
  • Nick Foligno scored his 14th goal of the season, deflecting home a Connor Bedard shot from the top of the crease on the power play, a goal that put Chicago in front 2-1 at the end of the second.
  • Foligno's power-play tally tied him with Tyler Johnson for the team's lead in man-advantage goals (5).
  • With the assist on Foligno's goal, Connor Bedard nothched his 40th point of the season (17G, 23A) in his 45th game. He tied Patrick Kane for the fourth-fastest Blackhawks rookie to the 40-point mark (Denis Savard - 42GP, Steve Larmer - 43GP, Jonathan Toews - 44GP)

THEY SAID IT

  • "Moral victories, I know we're we're trying to work our way through this year and the process and you know having the lead -- haven't had the lead in a while and disappointing to let it slip away but the effort's always there and I guess just the structure with which we played was a lot better in this game, I noticed. Just appreciate it from the guys but gotta find ways to close games too. That's the next step in understanding how to win. So it's disappointing on a great night like tonight with the building packed everyone excited for Cheli, obviously Kaner's return. Gotta find a way to close that out and make it a great night." - Nick Foligno on the team's performance and disappointing final result.
  • "It was unbelievable. It felt like a playoff atmosphere and just easy to play in front of the fans when it's that way and I thought we played with some good energy. Obviously we got a lot of energy from that crowd tonight and it was a fun game to be a part of." - Seth Jones on the crowd and atmosphere on Sunday evening.
  • "We had that chance in overtime but we didn't get it, and usually you go for it and get a chance, that usually comes the other way. Kaner's probably the best person on their team to have the puck on his stick, so unfortunately the result ended the way it did." - Head coach Luke Richardson on OT loss.

Watch all the highlights as the Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings

GAME LINKS

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday evening at the United Center in a Central Division matchup.

Thursday, Feb. 29 - 8:00 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

POSTGAME VIDEO

Look back at the incredible career of Chris Chelios as his No. 7 is retired to the United Center rafters

Patrick Kane Welcomed Back to Chicago

