RECAP: Folignos Trade Goals as Blackhawks Fall to Wild

Nick Foligno scores lone goal for Chicago, brother Marcus Foligno nets game-winner for Wild in 2-1 Blackhawks loss

By Carter Baum
CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks returned to action following the NHL All-Star Break on Wednesday night, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Minnesota Wild at the United Center.

Nick Foligno scored the lone goal on the night for the Blackhawks, pulling even in the second period, 1-1, only to have his younger brother, Marcus, net the game-winner for Minnesota midway through the third. It was the first regular-season game in which the siblings both scored during their NHL careers. 

Petr Mrazek made his 10th start in the last 13 games for Chicago, stopping 23 shots in the defeat.

Nick Foligno puts home the rebound of a Philipp Kurashev shot off the rush to even the score at the United Center, 1-1

QUICK HITS

  • Tyler Johnson made his return to the lineup after missing all 14 games in the month of January with a right foot injury.
  • Nick Foligno moved into second on the team in goals with his 10th of the season in the second period, putting home quick shot off a rush. It was his seventh career goal against the Wild. Philipp Kurashev, who created the scoring chance with slick cross-slot feed after driving the puck deep, pushed his team-lead in assists to 17 on the goal and Taylor Raddysh snapped a 12-game point drought with a secondary helper.
  • Of Petr Mrazek's 23 saves on the night, none were better than a poke-check denial of a Kirill Kaprizov breakaway attempt with a diving effort to keep Chicago in a one-goal game prior to Foligno's second-period equalizer.
  • Boris Katchouk was similarly stymied on a breakaway chance of his own on the same end of the ice in the third period, his shot turned away by the pad of Filip Gustavsson at the post looking for his sixth goal of the season.
  • Jason Dickinson went 15-for-21 (71.4%) at the faceoff dot on the night, his third highest mark in a game this season (75% vs. ANA, Dec. 7; 73.3% @ BUF, Jan. 18).

THEY SAID IT

  • "Game winner? Yeah, that sucks. I heard he's got the record right now against me, too, so we'll have to fix that. Yeah, it's kind of cool I guess for our family. Our family is probably happy -- I haven't seen anything but I'm sure they're happy. I'm pissed off but my (extended) family's probably happy." - Nick Foligno on scoring in the same game as his brother, Marcus, for the first time. 
  • "I think I felt better as the game went on... I think I just kind of got into the game a little bit more, I mean, I only had like two practices I guess before I started playing, so it was a little different. But yeah, just getting back into that game mentality of breaking the puck out making plays that kind of thing -- it takes a little bit time, but I'll get there." - Tyler Johnson on returning to the lineup. 
  • "I think we just stopped moving out feet at both ends of the rink, and they kind of took over that second half of that first period. We didn't have a sharp power play but I thought the penalty kill did a good job. We were just on our heels the second half of the first period for sure but I liked our response in the second and had a really good second and pretty much most of the third -- we had the one bad shift, you know, we chopped around, we didn't get it out, we weren't clean and then we just kind of were surprised in the slot and they scored." - head coach Luke Richardson on ups and downs of the game.
GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Wild - Feb. 7, 2024

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks continue their home-heavy February stretch with an Original Six matchup on Friday night as the New York Rangers make their lone trip of the season to Chicago.

Friday, Feb. 9 - 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers

