RECAP: Folignos Trade Goals as Blackhawks Fall to Wild

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks returned to action following the NHL All-Star Break on Wednesday night, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Minnesota Wild at the United Center.

Nick Foligno scored the lone goal on the night for the Blackhawks, pulling even in the second period, 1-1, only to have his younger brother, Marcus, net the game-winner for Minnesota midway through the third. It was the first regular-season game in which the siblings both scored during their NHL careers.

Petr Mrazek made his 10th start in the last 13 games for Chicago, stopping 23 shots in the defeat.