RECAP: Blackhawks Respond with Win Over Flames

Multi-point nights from Dickinson, Anderson and Slaggert lead way in home win

By Blackhawks.com Staff
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Head coach Luke Richardson wasn't happy with the Blackhawks' performance on their three-game last week and sent a message with a difficult practice when the team returned to practice on Monday in Chicago. Just over 24 hours later on Tuesday night, the team answered in resounding fashion with a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames that included a dominant opening frame and a strong third period to close out the win. 

"I thought the first period was excellent," Richardson said of the start. "I thought we were flying. We were physical and dominant a lot of areas and to let them have a chance to get going. I thought the second period we laid off a little bit, but I liked her third. I thought we played well and got some spark back."

Seth Jones opened the scoring on an early first-period power play to put Chicago in front, 1-0. Jason Dickinson's line led the even-strength offensive output, with the center scoring twice and linemates Joey Anderson and Landon Slaggert picking up assists on both tallies. 

Petr Mrazek made 39 saves en route to his 17th win of the year, including a perfect 14-for-14 on shots in a slightly lopsided second period, and 20-for-21 during the Flames' third-period push.

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago has posted back-to-back wins for the second time in the month (March 10 vs. ARI, March 12 vs. ANA) and just the third time overall on the season. The team also has six wins in their last 10 games dating back to March 5 in Arizona.
  • Jason Dickinson posted a multi-goal night for the second time this season and third time in his NHL career. His goals were his 19th and 20th of the season and brought his total to 33 points overall, adding to his career-best scoring campaign. The forward's previous career marks were nine goals (2019-20, 2022-23) and 30 points (2022-23).
  • Seth Jones continued his offensive resurgence with his seventh goal of the season, six of which have come in the month of March.
  • Landon Slaggert notched his first NHL point with a secondary assist on Dickinson's first-period tally, and added a second assist with a helper on Dickinson's third-period goal as well.
  • Joey Anderson had the primary assist on both Dickinson goals, his second multi-helper game of the season (Nov. 28 vs. SEA). It was his fourth multi-point night of the season overall after registering just one in his previous 96 NHL games across five seasons.
  • Connor Bedard notched an assist on Jones' opening goal, his 35th of the season. The rookie now has points in four of his last five games and 13 points (4G, 9A) over his last eight.

THEY SAID IT

  • "I thought he fit in well with that line... Landon's perfect (with that group). He's like a spark plug. He's got a lot of energy, he makes the right plays in the zone, just like he did on Dickinson's his first goal, and, you know, he creates on the forecheck, and that's Dickinson's second goal... I think he's one of those guys you can probably put anywhere on the ice, but I think that line suits him really well right now." - Head coach Luke Richardson on Landon Slaggert's performance.
  • "Yeah, absolutely [20 goals feels good]. I don't think anybody should ever be not looking at 20 goals and being very proud of themselves. It's a hell of an achievement. I've never cracked 10 before in this league, so (to get) 20 this year, it's fantastic. But there's still 10 games to go and lots of hockey to play." - Jason Dickinson on reaching 20 goals for the season.
  • "I definitely the past few games I feel like I'm finding my game a little bit more and kind of settling in. There's a little more time out there than you think, so it just kind of finding those little pockets of ice and creating some offensive out of it." - Landon Slaggert on growing comfort at the NHL level.

Watch all the highlights as the Chicago Blackhawks host the Calgary Flames

The Blackhawks embark on a three-game road trip before returning home to open a weekend doubleheader on Saturday, April 6 against the Dallas Stars.

Saturday, April 6 - 2:30 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Stars

Dickinson on Win over Calgary

Slaggert on First NHL Point

Richardson on Slaggert, Teamwork

