RECAP: Blackhawks Respond with Win Over Flames

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Head coach Luke Richardson wasn't happy with the Blackhawks' performance on their three-game last week and sent a message with a difficult practice when the team returned to practice on Monday in Chicago. Just over 24 hours later on Tuesday night, the team answered in resounding fashion with a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames that included a dominant opening frame and a strong third period to close out the win.

"I thought the first period was excellent," Richardson said of the start. "I thought we were flying. We were physical and dominant a lot of areas and to let them have a chance to get going. I thought the second period we laid off a little bit, but I liked her third. I thought we played well and got some spark back."

Seth Jones opened the scoring on an early first-period power play to put Chicago in front, 1-0. Jason Dickinson's line led the even-strength offensive output, with the center scoring twice and linemates Joey Anderson and Landon Slaggert picking up assists on both tallies.

Petr Mrazek made 39 saves en route to his 17th win of the year, including a perfect 14-for-14 on shots in a slightly lopsided second period, and 20-for-21 during the Flames' third-period push.