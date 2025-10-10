RECAP: Blackhawks Fall in Overtime to Bruins

Bedard, Crevier and Burakovsky lead Chicago in 4-3 overtime loss

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks continued their season-opening road trip Thursday night at TD Garden, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Boston Bruins.

Connor Bedard opened the scoring for Chicago with a rocket in the first period after the Bruins struck early. Louis Crevier followed up with a go-ahead goal in the second, giving the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. Boston converted on a five-on-three power play early in the third to regain the lead. Andre Burakovsky evened the score shortly after with his first goal as a Blackhawk to force overtime.

Arvid Soderblom made his first start of the season, stopping 29 of 33 shots in the loss.

QUICK HITS

  • Wyatt Kaiser appeared in his 100th NHL game after making his debut on March 18, 2023, against Arizona. He also logged a team-high 23:11 of ice time
  • Connor Bedard recorded his 28th career multi-point game (1G, 1A), tying Jonathan Toews for the sixth-most by a Blackhawks player before age 21
  • Andre Burakovsky tallied his first points as a Blackhawk, assisting on Bedard’s first-period goal and scoring the equalizer in the third

Conner Bedard scores from the cirlce for his first goal of the season

THEY SAID IT

  • "I think we as a team are taking steps every day. I think we did that tonight too and that's what matters--that we were going in right direction." - Andre Burakovsky
  • "I thought we battled hard and thought we got better, but at the end of the day you've got to get two points." - Connor Bedard
  • "We've got to find a way to win these close games. We want to keep putting ourselves in the position and to do that you got to have great winning habits. I thought we took a step forward with that." - Head Coach Jeff Blashill
GALLERY: Blackhawks at Bruins - Oct. 9, 2025

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks return to Chicago to play their first game of the season at the United Center on Saturday, October 11, against the Montreal Canadiens. In addition to seeing this season’s current Blackhawks roster at the team’s annual red carpet event, fans will get the chance to interact with more than 50 Blackhawks alumni representing all modern eras of the Blackhawks 100-year history as they arrive to the Centennial celebration’s kick off at home.

Home Opener

Presented by Circa Sports

Magnet schedule, red carpet arrivals and alumni appearances

