RECAP: Blackhawks Fall in Overtime to Bruins

The Blackhawks continued their season-opening road trip Thursday night at TD Garden, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Boston Bruins.

Connor Bedard opened the scoring for Chicago with a rocket in the first period after the Bruins struck early. Louis Crevier followed up with a go-ahead goal in the second, giving the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. Boston converted on a five-on-three power play early in the third to regain the lead. Andre Burakovsky evened the score shortly after with his first goal as a Blackhawk to force overtime.

Arvid Soderblom made his first start of the season, stopping 29 of 33 shots in the loss.