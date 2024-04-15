RECAP: Blackhawks Fall in Home Finale to Hurricanes

Frank Nazar scores in NHL debut, Chicago falls to Carolina late in third

By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

CHICAGO -- The Blackhawks dropped their home finale on Sunday evening, a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at the United Center in a decisive third period. 

Frank Nazar, a 2022 first-round pick (No. 13 overall) made his NHL debut on the afternoon and scored on his very first NHL shot, putting a breakaway chance over the shoulder of Pyotr Kochetkov for a 1-0 lead.

"Frank was really good. I really liked his game tonight and really happy for him," head coach Luke Richardson said. "Unfortunately, we didn't get the win, but definitely some bright spots there." 

Petr Mrazek was stellar against his former team, stopping 24 of 25 shots faced in the opening two periods to keep his team in a 1-1 game heading into the final frame.

The Blackhawks took the lead as the result of another breakaway from a former first-rounder, this time as Lukas Reichel put a shot off the pad of Kochetkov, but with the rebound falling right to the stick of Andreas Athanasiou, who put a quick shot upstairs for a 2-1 lead. The Hurricanes, though, answered less than five minutes later on a power-play tally to tie things, 2-2, and then scored again on the man advantage with under four minutes to play to go in front, 3-2. Carolina added an empty netter late so seal the win.

GALLERY: Blackhawks vs Hurricanes - April 14, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • Frank Nazar not only scored on his first NHL shot, but also won his first NHL faceoff off the opening draw against NHL veteran Jordan Staal (a feat he repeated to open the second period).
  • Lukas Reichel picked up his 11th assist of the season on Athanasiou's tally. It was also his 15th point of the season, matching his total from last year.
  • Ryan Donato also assisted on Athansiou's tally, his 28th point of the season (11G, 17A) to surpass his season total from a year ago in Seattle (27 points).

THEY SAID IT

  • "They're like number one or two in the league, and a couple times I think winning faceoffs and we can't get it out, that hurts, too. That saves you some energy and frustrates the other team, so we've got to definitely bear down on those ... They're just a good team on the power play and they kind willed us on those two goals that they got, but for the most part I thought we kept the middle protected pretty good. They got the point shot and a rebound." - Head coach Luke Richardson on Carolina's power-play goals late
  • "Yeah, I mean, who wouldn't have nervous going into their first NHL game? It was nice to get one early there, kind of calm it and play a little bit more poise. The guys here have done a really good job and they've been really nice and welcoming and it's been really great." - Frank Nazar on nerves heading into NHL debut
  • "He's unreal. He's so fast and a really skilled player. He's got a good celly, too. It was a good game by him and it's good to see him get the first goal." - Lukas Reichel on Frank Nazar's debut.

Frank Nazar notches his first NHL goal on his first shot

GAME LINKS

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks embark on a two-game trip to end their 2023-24 season starting on Tuesday in Vegas.

Recap of Hurricanes at Blackhawks

POSTGAME VIDEO

