RECAP: Blackhawks Erase Four-Goal Deficit to Win in OT

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks scored five unanswered goals and secured their third win against the Sharks this season, 5-4 in overtime, on Saturday night after falling behind 4-0.

An early pair of goals by Thomas Bordeleau once again saw Chicago trailing by two goals in the opening period for the second straight game against the Sharks. San Jose quickly added to their lead with two early goals in opening 1:24 of the second period. Ryan Donato and Tyler Johnson responded for the Blackhawks with consecutive goals to narrow the gap before the end of the second. Seth Jones made it a one-goal game in the third, and with 47 seconds left on the clock, the Blackhawks completed the comeback as Philipp Kurashev found the net, tying the game and sending it into overtime. Jones sealed the victory for the Blackhawks just 17 seconds into overtime, securing a season sweep over the Sharks.