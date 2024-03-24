RECAP: Blackhawks Erase Four-Goal Deficit to Win in OT

Chicago scores five unanswered goals en route to victory after falling behind 4-0

3.23_OT_AWAY-FINAL_Win_16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks scored five unanswered goals and secured their third win against the Sharks this season, 5-4 in overtime, on Saturday night after falling behind 4-0.

An early pair of goals by Thomas Bordeleau once again saw Chicago trailing by two goals in the opening period for the second straight game against the Sharks. San Jose quickly added to their lead with two early goals in opening 1:24 of the second period. Ryan Donato and Tyler Johnson responded for the Blackhawks with consecutive goals to narrow the gap before the end of the second. Seth Jones made it a one-goal game in the third, and with 47 seconds left on the clock, the Blackhawks completed the comeback as Philipp Kurashev found the net, tying the game and sending it into overtime. Jones sealed the victory for the Blackhawks just 17 seconds into overtime, securing a season sweep over the Sharks.

Chicago Blackhawks v San Jose Sharks
Chicago Blackhawks v San Jose Sharks
Chicago Blackhawks v San Jose Sharks
Chicago Blackhawks v San Jose Sharks
Chicago Blackhawks v San Jose Sharks
+4 Chicago Blackhawks v San Jose Sharks
Chicago Blackhawks v San Jose Sharks
Chicago Blackhawks v San Jose Sharks
Chicago Blackhawks v San Jose Sharks
Chicago Blackhawks v San Jose Sharks

GALLERY: Blackhawks at Sharks - March 23, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • Saturday marked the fifth time in franchise history Chicago came back from four goals down to win a game, and the first since Oct. 12, 2009.
  • Ryan Donato notched his 11th goal of the season and added two assists for a season-best 3 point night.
  • Philipp Kurashev tied the game with 47 seocnds left in the game, his 15th goal of the season. 
  • Seth Jones recorded his 5th and 6th goals of the season and secured the win in OT, his second multi-goal game of the month (March 5 at ARI).
  • Tyler Johnson scored his 16th goal, with setups from Ryan Donato (13) and Taylor Raddysh (9)
  • Jones (2G), Johnson (1G, 1A), Kurashev (1G, 1A) and Taylor Raddysh (2A) each recorded 2-point nights.
  • Connor Bedard had his 3rd assist in the last 4 games and led Chicago in shots on goal (6)
  • Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his 16th win of the season. 

THEY SAID IT

  • "It was quite the roller coaster. We hated our first period. Right from the get go, I didn't come ready to play tonight, I take responsibility for that, I kind of set the tone and we didn't get off to a good start. So that was on me. And I'm glad we can kind of -- I think Donny [Ryan Donato]'s line did a great job in the second period of really bringing us back. TJ [Tyler Johnson] and Rads [Taylor Raddysh], second, third efforts on pucks all the time and they got a couple goals there for us so we cut the lead in half and then we just tried to really wanted to be more physical. We didn't win enough puck battles in the first period we said we were gonna hit everything in a second and third, and I thought we did that ... good couple goals there late, so a lot of determination from us tonight." - Seth Jones on comeback OT win
  • "I think if you look at the last 12, games, 15 games, we've scored a lot more, especially at home. I think when you get confident, you tend to be a little bit more aggressive, you play on your toes, you're not sitting back waiting to see what they're going to do. You're the aggressor, we finished checks and create turnovers gonna get chances. And I think that's the recipe for success and, you know, big comeback win like that, hopefully a bright spot for the future." - Ryan Donato on team's aggressive play leading to more offense
  • "He's a guy that's an energy guy. He doesn't really care what the situation is sometimes going on. He's just gonna go out and give you his all. And that's a good thing ... He's a guy that's ready to go at any moment on the bench and he likes to be a good team guy. So I think it was great for him to get us going on the board. And I think he just continued, he doesn't just get his goal and then go away, he just continued to push all night, and you saw it everywhere on the ice." - Luke Richardson on Ryan Donato.

Highlights as the Blackhawks overcome four-goal defecit

GAME LINKS

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks return home on Tuesday, March 26th to face the Calgary Flames at the United Center.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks to Wrap California Swing

RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Ducks, 4-0

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Final Season Matchup

MEDICAL: Blackwell to Miss Practice Wednesday

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Kings in LA, 6-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Kings to Start West Coast Trip

BLOG: Bedard Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally to Top Sharks, 5-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Sharks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Reichel, Assign Sanford

RECAP: Blackhawks Held Scoreless Against Kings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Weekend Against Kings

MEDICAL: Reese Johnson to Miss Practice Thursday

RECAP: Blackhawks Score Seven in Second Straight, Top Ducks 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Athanasiou from Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Ducks Tuesday Night in Chicago

RECAP: Blackhawks Complete Comeback Over Coyotes