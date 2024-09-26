RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Preseason Opener to Red Wings, 4-2

Chicago falls short after second-period lead

By Blackhawks.com Staff
CHICAGO --The Blackhawks opened their preseason with a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at the United Center on Wednesday night.

Featuring a veteran-heavy lineup, the Blackhawks showcased new and returning faces **Craig Smith**, **Tyler Bertuzzi**, **Teuvo Teravainen**, **Alec Martinez**, and **TJ Brodie**.

Detroit wasted no time, scoring just 70 seconds into the first period. The Blackhawks responded in the second period, hitting their stride. Craig Smith knotted things up midway through the period, with assists from **Ryan Donato** and TJ Brodie. Teuvo Teravainen, in his first game back as a Blackhawk, then put Chicago ahead with a slick backhander off a **Connor Bedard** setup just two minutes later.

Detroit bounced back with three unanswered goals—one late in the second period to tie it up and two more in the third, including a power-play tally.

**Petr Mrazek** made 22 saves before giving way to Mitchell Weeks, who closed out the game in the third period.

QUICK HITS

  • Craig Smith netted the Blackhawks' first goal of the preseason.
  • Teuvo Teravainen scored in his first game back with Chicago after an eight-year absence.
  • Teuvo Teravainen also led the team in faceoff efficiency, winning 6 of 8 draws (83%).
  • Connor Bedard led all skaters with 21:54 of ice time, followed closely by Seth Jones with 21:31.
  • AJ Spellacy, 2024 third-round pick (72nd overall), made his team debut.

THEY SAID IT

  • "I thought he [AJ Spellacy] was engaged in the whole game. He got the other team riled up, and he had a couple good chances at the net. Did well in the face off circle and penalty killings. So that was that was a good plus. Peter [Mrazek] obviously played really well right from the opening shift. We gave him some free opportunities to really test him and and he looked really sharp." - Head Coach Luke Richardson on what stood out to him in the first preseason game.
  • "I thought there were good moments for sure. The both of us were kind of saying we were maybe overthinking a little too much, or being a little slow with their place. That comes with just getting a couple games under your belt, He's a very good player and fun to play with, so I'm excited to kind of build the chemistry." - Connor Bedard on playing together with Teuvo Teravainen.
  • "It was awesome. I was exctied to play with him tongiht. He's got great legs. He's got some good instincts and I like to see him shoot the puch. He has a great shot so it was fun to play with him tonight." - Craig Smith on playing with AJ Spellacy in his Blackhawks debut.
  • "We got a couple good shots there. At the end I feel like the puck just started bouncing and we were moving too slow. It's the first game. Just trying to get to know everybody, and we'll get there overall." - Teuvo Teravainen on power play performance.
GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Red Wings - Sept 25, 2024

GAME LINKS

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks continue their 2024 preseason on the road with a back-to-back, starting in Detroit on Friday at 6:00 p.m. CT against the Red Wings, followed by a game in St. Louis against the Blues on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT. They return to the United Center on Friday, October 4, for a matchup against the Wild.

POSTGAME VIDEO

