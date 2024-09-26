RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Preseason Opener to Red Wings, 4-2

CHICAGO --The Blackhawks opened their preseason with a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at the United Center on Wednesday night.

Featuring a veteran-heavy lineup, the Blackhawks showcased new and returning faces **Craig Smith**, **Tyler Bertuzzi**, **Teuvo Teravainen**, **Alec Martinez**, and **TJ Brodie**.

Detroit wasted no time, scoring just 70 seconds into the first period. The Blackhawks responded in the second period, hitting their stride. Craig Smith knotted things up midway through the period, with assists from **Ryan Donato** and TJ Brodie. Teuvo Teravainen, in his first game back as a Blackhawk, then put Chicago ahead with a slick backhander off a **Connor Bedard** setup just two minutes later.

Detroit bounced back with three unanswered goals—one late in the second period to tie it up and two more in the third, including a power-play tally.

**Petr Mrazek** made 22 saves before giving way to Mitchell Weeks, who closed out the game in the third period.