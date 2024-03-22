RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Ducks, 4-0

The Blackhawks were blanked by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night in California, 4-0.
A three-goal second period for Anaheim proved to be the difference as Chicago couldn't solve Ducks netminder Lukas Dostal in goal the loss.
Chicago held scoreless in loss in Anaheim
The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game west coast road trip against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.
Chicago returns home on Tuesday, March 26th to face the Calgary Flames at the United Center.