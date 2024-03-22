RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Ducks, 4-0

Chicago held scoreless in loss in Anaheim

3.21_3PS_AWAY-FINAL_16x9
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks were blanked by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night in California, 4-0. 

A three-goal second period for Anaheim proved to be the difference as Chicago couldn't solve Ducks netminder Lukas Dostal in goal the loss.

Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
+8 Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks

GALLERY: Blackhawks at Ducks - March 21, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • For the second straight game, a 3-0 deficit in the second period alone was the difference in the game overall for Chicago.
  • Arvid Soderblom started for the fifth time in the last 10 games as he a Petr Mrazek have been trading crease duties on a nearly nightly basis throughout the month of March. 
  • Seth Jones led Chicago with 24:31 in ice time and five shots on goal in the defeat. 
  • Jarred Tinordi drew back into the lineup in place of injured forward Colin Blackwell (upper body) who did not play after being injured late in Tuesday's contest in LA. Chicago played with 11 forwards and seven defenseman during the game. 

THEY SAID IT

  • "Just frustrating. We didn't execute well enough. Obviously penalties set us back a little bit until we feel like we got a little momentum. We didn't hang on to parks. We didn't create enough chances. Just not good enough." - Jaycob Megna on Chicago's performance
  • "Sometimes we just do things without a rhyme or reason we're not on the same page and just you try to make plays but hockey's a funny game, especially in the NHL. A lot of teams right now you win because you're all on the same page, you keep it simple., you do the same thing over and over again and just kind of grind it out. I think you look at a team like LA that's exactly what they did. I thought Anaheim did that tonight and we took too many penalties and they made it count. Sometimes when you try too hard to make plays, things happen and usually goes the other way. So sometimes you just gotta relax a little bit." - Tyler Johnson on loss in Anaheim
  • "We got going as the first period went on, not bad, got skating a little bit, but second period, for whatever reason, I thought [we were] just flat. We didn't have anything, early in the period and they had the puck again, most of the time. And so again, we let the opponent be harder than us. That's what we tried to talk about a work on in practice in certain areas and it kind of came back on us again today. And then, you know, frustration set in and obviously penalties whether they're weak or strong calls, they're still penalties and we got stung on the last goal on that one." - Head coach Luke Richardson on shutout loss.

GAME LINKS

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game west coast road trip against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Chicago returns home on Tuesday, March 26th to face the Calgary Flames at the United Center.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Final Season Matchup

MEDICAL: Blackwell to Miss Practice Wednesday

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Kings in LA, 6-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Kings to Start West Coast Trip

BLOG: Bedard Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally to Top Sharks, 5-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Sharks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Reichel, Assign Sanford

RECAP: Blackhawks Held Scoreless Against Kings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Weekend Against Kings

MEDICAL: Reese Johnson to Miss Practice Thursday

RECAP: Blackhawks Score Seven in Second Straight, Top Ducks 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Athanasiou from Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Ducks Tuesday Night in Chicago

RECAP: Blackhawks Complete Comeback Over Coyotes

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Landon Slaggert to Entry-Level Deal

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Weekend Back-to-Back vs. Coyotes