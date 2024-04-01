PROSPECTS: Three Advance to 2024 Frozen Four

After the first weekend of the 2024 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Tournament, three Blackhawks prospects have advanced to the Frozen Four, running from April 11-13 in St. Paul, Minn.

Forward prospects Ryan Green and Aidan Thompson, second- and third-round pickes, respectively, in the 2022 NHL Draft will square off in the semifinal round as Denver and Boston University compete for a spot in the championship game. Following that matchup, Frank Nazar, a first-round selection from the same draft class, will look to join one of his fellow Chicago picks in the final round as Michigan takes on Boston College.

Chicago is guaranteed to have at least one player in the championship game on Saturday, April 13.

Blackhawks Prospects at the Frozen Four

Friday, April 11 - Semifinals

Aidan Thompson (Denver) vs. Ryan Greene (Boston U) - 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

(Denver) vs. (Boston U) - 4 p.m. (ESPN2) Frank Nazar (Michigan) vs. Boston College - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, April 13 - Championship