PROSPECTS: Three Advance to 2024 Frozen Four

Blackhawks represented in three of four teams to make 2024 Frozen Four

By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

After the first weekend of the 2024 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Tournament, three Blackhawks prospects have advanced to the Frozen Four, running from April 11-13 in St. Paul, Minn.

Forward prospects Ryan Green and Aidan Thompson, second- and third-round pickes, respectively, in the 2022 NHL Draft will square off in the semifinal round as Denver and Boston University compete for a spot in the championship game. Following that matchup, Frank Nazar, a first-round selection from the same draft class, will look to join one of his fellow Chicago picks in the final round as Michigan takes on Boston College. 

Chicago is guaranteed to have at least one player in the championship game on Saturday, April 13. 

Blackhawks Prospects at the Frozen Four

Friday, April 11 - Semifinals

  • Aidan Thompson (Denver) vs. Ryan Greene (Boston U) - 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
  • Frank Nazar (Michigan) vs. Boston College - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, April 13 - Championship

  • Denver/Boston U winner vs. Michigan/Boston College winner - 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Frank Nazar - Michigan

Michigan, the third-ranked seed in the Maryland Heights Regional, advanced to their 28th all-time Frozen Four by getting past North Dakota and top-seeded Michigan State over the weekend. 

Nazar scored the opening goal of the tournament for the Wolverines on Friday night, tying the game against North Dakota 1-1 in the second period, and a dominant three-goal third period from Michigan proved the difference. On Sunday, Nazar made perhaps the assist of the tournament to setup Gavin Brindley for the 4-2 insurance goal en route to a 5-2 win to advance. 

The Frozen Four bid will be a positive finish to the season for Nazar, who has had a strong sophomore campaign for Michigan after missing most of last season due to injury. The No. 13 overall pick in 2022 led all Blackhawks collegiate prospects with 39 points (16G, 23A) in 38 regular-seaosn games and was tied for fourth in goals for Michigan this year.

Ryan Greene - Boston University

Ryan Greene got the tournament started off on the right foot for Boston University, scoring an early goal to give BU a 2-0 lead over RIT in their opening game, a lead the Terriers never relinquished en route to a 6-3 victory. The forward posted four shots on goal in BU's come-from-behind victory over Minnesota, falling behing 2-0 before scoring six of the next seven goals over the final 42 minutes of play, securing another 6-3 win to advance to the Frozen Four for the second straight season.

Greene scored 35 points (11G, 24A) in 37 regular-season games in his sophomore year for Boston University, who fell to Boston College in the Hockey East Championship, a rematch still on the table should both teams win in the semifinal round in St. Paul.

Aidan Thompson - Denver

Denver posted a pair of 2-1 wins over the weekend in the lowest-scoring games of the tournament's opening set. Thompson was held off the scoresheet in the opening game against Massechusets before putting two shots on goal and earning a +1 rating in Saturday's win over Cornell.   

Thompson finished his sophomore campaign with 30 points (11G, 19A) in 40 regular-season games for Denver en route to their NCHC Championship this season.

Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel - Minnesota

Minnesota was denied a third straight Frozen Four appearance on Saturday, falling to Boston University in a 6-3 defeat after an opening-round 3-2 win over Omaha.

In Minnesota's win, Rinzel posted +2 rating with three shots on goal in a comeback win for the Golden Gophers, tying the game 2-2 midway through the third period before finding the game-winner with just under five minutes to play. Rinzel also posted a secondary assist on Minnesota's opening goal against BU as the Gophers jumped out to a 2-0 lead before falling in the Sioux Falls Regional final. Moore put a combined three shots on goal in the two games, and finished the tournament with a -3 rating for the weekend. 

Moore, a Blackhawks 2023 first-round selection (No. 19 overall) posted 33 regular-season points (9G, 24A) in his freshman campaign. The forward finished third on Minnesota’s team in points and second in assists, just one behind Rinzel. Rinzel, a 2022 first-round pick for Chicago (No. 25 overall), led Minnesota in assists (25) and led all blueliners with 27 points (2G, 25A) in 37 games.

