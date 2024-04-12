PROSPECTS: Thompson Advances to NCAA Championship Game

Frank Nazar - Michigan

Michigan, the third-ranked seed in the Maryland Heights Regional, advanced to their 28th all-time Frozen Four by getting past North Dakota and top-seeded Michigan State in the second round.

Nazar scored the opening goal of the tournament for the Wolverines in the first round, tying the game against North Dakota 1-1 in the second period, and a dominant three-goal third period from Michigan proved the difference. In the second round, Nazar made perhaps the assist of the tournament to setup Gavin Brindley for the 4-2 insurance goal en route to a 5-2 win to advance.

The Frozen Four bid was be a positive finish to the season for Nazar, who had a strong sophomore campaign for Michigan after missing most of last season due to injury. The No. 13 overall pick in 2022 led all Blackhawks collegiate prospects with 39 points (16G, 23A) in 38 regular-seaosn games and was tied for fourth in goals for Michigan this year.

Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel - Minnesota

Minnesota was denied a third straight Frozen Four appearance, falling to Boston University in a 6-3 second-round defeat after an opening-round 3-2 win over Omaha.

In Minnesota's win, Rinzel posted +2 rating with three shots on goal in a comeback win for the Golden Gophers, tying the game 2-2 midway through the third period before finding the game-winner with just under five minutes to play. Rinzel also posted a secondary assist on Minnesota's opening goal against BU as the Gophers jumped out to a 2-0 lead before falling in the Sioux Falls Regional final. Moore put a combined three shots on goal in the two games, and finished the tournament with a -3 rating for the weekend.

Moore, a Blackhawks 2023 first-round selection (No. 19 overall) posted 33 regular-season points (9G, 24A) in his freshman campaign. The forward finished third on Minnesota’s team in points and second in assists, just one behind Rinzel. Rinzel, a 2022 first-round pick for Chicago (No. 25 overall), led Minnesota in assists (25) and led all blueliners with 27 points (2G, 25A) in 37 games.