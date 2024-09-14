PROSPECTS: Ryder Rolston

Height/Weight: 6-2 / 200 lb

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Boston, MA (Birmingham, MI)

Age: 22

Contract: Second year of three-year Entry Level Contract (ELC)

Draft: Colorado Avalanche - Round 5 (#139 overall) in 2020 NHL Entry Draft

2023-24 Team: Rockford IceHogs (AHL)

2023-24 Stats: 62 games played, 19 points (10G, 9A), 4 PIM

They Said it:

~AHL Rockford Head Coach Anders Sorensen

On Rolston's first pro season:

"Very positive. He had some habits that he corrected, and I thought he was an effective player for us throughout most of the season. I was talking to him after the season, and he would like to see more ice time if it was down the stretch or in the playoffs. But I feel like he took a big step."

On Rolston's work to improve positionally on the ice:

"Positionally, I thought he took a big step in utilizing his speed, and a lot of that came from his positioning because of where he started, and he was able to utilize his speed up the ice. That's where his strengths are."

On if Rolston can become a consistent goal-scorer in the AHL:

"Yeah we believe so. I mean he showed us a little bit last year when he got an opportunity for us on the power play or even five-on-five. I think he does have a shot that you're aware of, right? And if you're a the other team, and you're looking at it, it's like, 'Okay, we've got to make sure we're taking that away,' and that opens up ice for somebody else at times. But for him, that's a super strength for sure."

He Said It:

On his high speed and compete levels:

"That speed element is something I've always worked on. And, you know, just through my upbringing, I've learned how to compete and work hard, and that's my best asset."

On his takeaways from his first full pro season last year:

"A lot of learning. But I think as a year went on, I matured a lot. And, you know, I found ways to have success in the AHL. I'm looking to to make a step this year. I'm feeling confident going into this year. And, you know, not enough credit goes to the guys in the dressing room last year."

On entering this season bigger and stronger:

"I think the biggest thing was just during the year, it's a lot different. You're not working out Monday, Wednesday, every week. You have to learn how to maintain during the season. And when that happens you lose a little bit of weight. So I definitely put on, you know, all the weight I wanted to this summer."

On his biggest adjustment from last season:

"I think the biggest thing for me was just staying in control out on the ice, letting plays come to me instead of trying to force things. And I think as the season went on, I got a lot better at that. And, I think I was able to find a little bit more success because of that. So I think just getting a feel for that now, I can kind of settle in and go out there and continue to develop that. And I think that's just going to come with more maturity. I think I'm already seeing that progress and hopefully it continues to do so this year."

On playing alongside Landon Slaggert in the Blackhawks' organization:

"You know, things come full circle. We've known each other from a young age, and now, we're putting a Blackhawks' sweater on together. It's pretty cool. I mean, we've leaned on each other all through our days at Notre Dame. And now getting to this level, I expect us to do the same thing."

On being the son of a former NHL player:

"I think it's it's an advantage in the sense that you've experienced the game of hockey in a different way. You've grown up around NHL dressing rooms. You've seen how guys approach day to day life. But at the same time, I'm in a position where it's time for me to go through it. I saw how my dad conducted himself in those environments. Now it's time for me to kind of put that into the into fruition. I wouldn't say pressure is the right word because I've gotten here for a reason, but it's it's almost a sense of pride. You're wearing that name on the back and, just kind of the ladder that it's been through."