PROSPECTS: Five to Compete in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Frank Nazar - Michigan

Nazar has had a strong sophomore campaign for the Michigan Wolverines after missing most of last season due to injury. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft led all Blackhawks collegiate prospects with 39 points (16G, 23A) in 38 games this season and was tied for fourth in goals for Michigan this year.

The Wolverines open their play in the Maryland Heights (Missouri) Regional on Friday evening against North Dakota, where the winner will face either Michigan St. or Western Michigan in the Second Round on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel - Minnesota

Moore, a Blackhawks 2023 first-round selection (No. 19 overall) posted 33 points (9G, 24A) in his freshman season. The forward finished third on Minnesota’s team in points and second in assists, just one behind roommate and fellow Blackhawks prospect Rinzel.

Rinzel, a first-round pick a year earlier for Chicago (No. 25 overall), led Minnesota in assists (25) and led all blueliners with 27 points (2G, 25A) in 37 games.

The Golden Gophers face Omaha on Thursday night in their opener of Sioux Falls Regional, where the winner will see either Boston University or RIT on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU) in the Second Round.