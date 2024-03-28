PROSPECTS: Five to Compete in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Heavy presence from 2022 and 2023 Blackhawks draft classes to compete for college hockey national title

GettyImages-1826048665
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

Five Blackhawks prospects will take part in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament, with the First Round beginning on Thursday night.

Blackhawks Prospects in Action

Thursday, March 28

  • Aidan Thompson (Denver) vs. Massachusetts - 1 p.m. (ESPN2)
  • Ryan Greene (Boston U) vs. RIT - 4 p.m. (ESPNU)
  • Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel (Minnesota) vs. Omaha - 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday, March 29

  • Frank Nazar (Michigan) vs. North Dakota - 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Frank Nazar - Michigan

Nazar has had a strong sophomore campaign for the Michigan Wolverines after missing most of last season due to injury. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft led all Blackhawks collegiate prospects with 39 points (16G, 23A) in 38 games this season and was tied for fourth in goals for Michigan this year.

The Wolverines open their play in the Maryland Heights (Missouri) Regional on Friday evening against North Dakota, where the winner will face either Michigan St. or Western Michigan in the Second Round on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel - Minnesota

Moore, a Blackhawks 2023 first-round selection (No. 19 overall) posted 33 points (9G, 24A) in his freshman season. The forward finished third on Minnesota’s team in points and second in assists, just one behind roommate and fellow Blackhawks prospect Rinzel.

Rinzel, a first-round pick a year earlier for Chicago (No. 25 overall), led Minnesota in assists (25) and led all blueliners with 27 points (2G, 25A) in 37 games.

The Golden Gophers face Omaha on Thursday night in their opener of Sioux Falls Regional, where the winner will see either Boston University or RIT on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU) in the Second Round.

Ryan Greene - Boston University

Greene, a 2022 second-round pick for the Blackhawks, scored 35 points (11G, 24A) in 37 games in his sophomore season for Boston University, who fell to Boston College in the Hockey Easy Championship last weekend.

The Terriers open tournament play against RIT at 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon in the Sioux Falls Regional, where the winner will see either Minnesota or Omaha on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU) in the Second Round.

Aidan Thompson - Denver

Thompson, a third-round selection in 2022, finished his sophomore campaign with 30 points (11G, 19A) in 40 games for Denver en route to their NCHC Championship this season.

The Pioneers face Massachusetts in the opener of the Springfield (Mass.) Regional on Thursday afternoon, with the winner set to face either Maine or Cornell in the Second Round on Saturday at 3 p.m. (ESPN2).

All eyes are on the future. Get to know some of the players that will make up the next generation of the Blackhawks, and the team's path ahead

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Senators in Ottawa

RECAP: Blackhawks Respond with Win Over Flames

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Face Flames

RELEASE: Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago to Air First Local Animated Sports Telecast on April 6

RECAP: Blackhawks Erase Four-Goal Deficit to Win in OT

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks to Wrap California Swing

RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Ducks, 4-0

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Final Season Matchup

MEDICAL: Blackwell to Miss Practice Wednesday

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Kings in LA, 6-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Kings to Start West Coast Trip

BLOG: Bedard Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally to Top Sharks, 5-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Sharks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Reichel, Assign Sanford

RECAP: Blackhawks Held Scoreless Against Kings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Weekend Against Kings