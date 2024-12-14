PREVIEW: Chicago Wraps Up East Coast Trip in New Jersey

TODAY'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks travel to New Jersey to play the Devils in the first matchup between the two clubs this season. Jason Dickinson has points in his last three straight and points in four of his last five against the club (2G, 2A). Tyler Bertuzzi has points in his last nine-straight contests against the Devils (7G, 8A), his longest active point streak against any club and longest of his career.