PREVIEW: Chicago Wraps Up East Coast Trip in New Jersey

Blackhawks face off against the Devils to open back-to-back weekend games

Hall_Gameday_NJD
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 12:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

TODAY'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks travel to New Jersey to play the Devils in the first matchup between the two clubs this season. Jason Dickinson has points in his last three straight and points in four of his last five against the club (2G, 2A). Tyler Bertuzzi has points in his last nine-straight contests against the Devils (7G, 8A), his longest active point streak against any club and longest of his career.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite outshooting the Islanders 30-21 in the game, Chicago fell 5-4 to New York on Thursday evening at UBS Arena. Connor Bedard posted three points (1G, 2A). Tyler Bertuzzi (2G) and Alex Vlasic (2A) each posted two points. TJ Brodie scored his first goal as a Blackhawk and three other skaters each tallied an assist, including Taylor Hall, who now has three points (1G, 2A) over his last two games. Drew Commesso also made his NHL debut.

BUNK BEDS

Chicago forward Connor Bedard tied a season high with three points (1G, 2A) against the Islanders and now has points (1G, 4A) in three-straight games. His goal was the seventh power play goal of his career, which ties Jonathan Toews for the third most in franchise history by a teenager, and now trails Patrick Kane (11) and Eddie Olczyk (9).

BOW TY

Against the Islanders on Thursday, forward Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice and now has three goals over his last two games. It's his first multi-goal game of the season and his two points are tied for his season best (2A; Nov. 27 vs. DAL). He now has eight goals in 29 games this season, which ranks second among all team skaters.

MASTER VLAS

Defenseman Alex Vlasic notched two assists on Thursday for the first multi-point game of his NHL career. He now has points (2G, 2A) in three of his last four games and six points (2G, 4A) over his last seven games. Vlasic has 12 assists in 29 games this season, which leads all club defensemen and ranks second among Blackhawks skaters.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Nazar from Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Push Back but Fall Short Against Islanders

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Battle Islanders on the Road

NEWS: Blackhawks to Recognize Jeremy Roenick's Hall of Fame Induction

RECAP: Blackhawks Top Rangers 2-1 in Sorensen's First Win Behind the Bench

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Rangers to Open East Coast Swing

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Mrazek on IR; Recall Commesso, Korchinski

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Overcome Jets

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Ground Jets in Saturday Matinee

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Coaching Changes

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Bruins Despite Early Lead

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Bruins in Original Six Showdown

RECAP: Blackhawks Come Up Short Against Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Match Up Against Maple Leafs

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Columbus at Home

FEATURE: 17 Seconds to Remember

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Blue Jackets in Back-to-Back

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Short in Battle with Wild