PREVIEW: Chicago Wraps Up East Coast Trip in New Jersey

TIME: 12:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks face off against the Devils to open back-to-back weekend games
TIME: 12:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks travel to New Jersey to play the Devils in the first matchup between the two clubs this season. Jason Dickinson has points in his last three straight and points in four of his last five against the club (2G, 2A). Tyler Bertuzzi has points in his last nine-straight contests against the Devils (7G, 8A), his longest active point streak against any club and longest of his career.
Despite outshooting the Islanders 30-21 in the game, Chicago fell 5-4 to New York on Thursday evening at UBS Arena. Connor Bedard posted three points (1G, 2A). Tyler Bertuzzi (2G) and Alex Vlasic (2A) each posted two points. TJ Brodie scored his first goal as a Blackhawk and three other skaters each tallied an assist, including Taylor Hall, who now has three points (1G, 2A) over his last two games. Drew Commesso also made his NHL debut.
Forward currently leads all AHL rookies with 11 goals and 24 points in 21 games this season
Chicago forward Connor Bedard tied a season high with three points (1G, 2A) against the Islanders and now has points (1G, 4A) in three-straight games. His goal was the seventh power play goal of his career, which ties Jonathan Toews for the third most in franchise history by a teenager, and now trails Patrick Kane (11) and Eddie Olczyk (9).
Against the Islanders on Thursday, forward Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice and now has three goals over his last two games. It's his first multi-goal game of the season and his two points are tied for his season best (2A; Nov. 27 vs. DAL). He now has eight goals in 29 games this season, which ranks second among all team skaters.
Defenseman Alex Vlasic notched two assists on Thursday for the first multi-point game of his NHL career. He now has points (2G, 2A) in three of his last four games and six points (2G, 4A) over his last seven games. Vlasic has 12 assists in 29 games this season, which leads all club defensemen and ranks second among Blackhawks skaters.