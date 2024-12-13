RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Nazar from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Frank Nazar from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also placed defenseman Alec Martinez (neck) on injured reserve retroactive to December 7.

Nazar, 20, currently leads all AHL rookies with 11 goals and 24 points in 21 games this season. Additionally, his 24 points share sixth among all AHL skaters, while his 11 goals share seventh among all league players. Nazar appeared in three games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring his first NHL goal in his NHL debut on April 14 vs. CAR.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the New Jersey Devils tomorrow at Prudential Center at 1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.