Predators hold off Blackhawks for 2nd road win in row

Ryan Donato, Ryan Greene and Teuvo Teravainen scored goals for the Blackhawks (10-9-5), who have lost five in a row. Arvid Soderblom made 25 saves.

"I didn’t think we were very good, honestly,” said Chicago coach Jeff Blashill. “I would say it was a game where I didn’t think -- you know we talked last game (4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday) about -- OK, we played probably two pretty good games in a row and didn’t win, but you just keep repeating that and you’ll get results.

“I just thought maybe the first few minutes of the game were all right and then I didn’t think we were good enough the rest of the way.”

Donato gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 19:10 of the first period. Defenseman Sam Rinzel fed the puck ahead to Donato from the neutral zone. Donato moved in and scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Matthew Wood tied the game at 1:46 of the second period. He took a stretch pass from Nicolas Hague, moved into the offensive zone and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.

The Predators went ahead 2-1 at 7:18 when Stamkos finished a give-and-go by tipping in a backhand pass by Nick Blankenburg from the right circle.