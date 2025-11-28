PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Nashville in Friday Night Matchup

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago set to debut black alternate jersey against Nashville at the United Center
🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks continue their four-game homestand on Friday evening against the Minnesota Wild. Friday’s game will be the first of four meetings between the two clubs this season. Chicago is 12-10-3 in their last 25 games against the Predators at the United Center. Connor Bedard is riding a five-game point streak against Nashville (3G, 3A) and has goals (2G) in back-to-back games against the club at the United Center. Forward Ryan Donato has five points (2G, 3A) over his last two games against the Predators, including a career-high four-point game (2G, 2A) during their last meeting at the United Center on Feb. 7, 2025.
The Blackhawks fell in overtime to the Minnesota Wild, 4-3, on Wednesday evening at the United Center. Connor Bedard (1G, 1A) posted two points. Artyom Levshunov scored his first career NHL goal and notched two blocked shots. Jason Dickinson scored his second goal of the season and went 13-for-21 (61.9%) in the faceoff circle. Tyler Bertuzzi, Colton Dach and Sam Rinzel each recorded an assist. Ryan Donato shared first among all skaters with three hits. Ryan Greene went 6-for-8 (75.0%) in the faceoff circle while Spencer Knight made 20 saves. The Blackhawks outshot the Wild, 37-24.
Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov scored his first career NHL goal on Wednesday against Minnesota and now has 10 points (1G, 9A) over his last 14 games since Oct. 28. His nine assists lead all NHL rookies over that span, while his 10 points rank second and lead all NHL rookie defensemen. His 11 assists in 22 games this season rank second among all NHL rookies, while his 12 points share fourth. Additionally, his 11 assists and 12 points each lead all club defensemen.
Connor Bedard tallied two points (1G, 1A) on Wednesday against Minnesota for his 10th multi-point game of the season, which shares third among all NHL skaters. He has seven points (4G, 3A) over his last five games and points (12G, 14A) in 12 of his last 15 games since Oct. 26. His 12 goals and 26 points each share first in the NHL over that span, while his 14 assists share fourth. He notched his 161st NHL point against the Wild and surpassed Denis Savard (160) and moved into a tie with Patrick Kane for the second most points by a Blackhawks player age 20 or younger. He now trails only Eddie Olczyk (180).
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi recorded an assist against the Wild on Wednesday and has 13 points (9G, 4A) in eight games since Nov. 5. His nine goals share second in the NHL over that span. Bertuzzi has tallied 20 points (12G, 8A) in 20 games in 2025-26 and ranks second on the team in goals and points.
Friday, Nov. 28 - 7:00 p.m. | Modelo Hat First 2,000 Fans
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Nov. 28, 2017: The Blackhawks fell to the Nashville Predators, 3-2, at Bridgestone Arena. Lance Bouma and Tommy Wingels each scored once for Chicago.
Former Chicago forward Steve Sullivan posted two shorthanded goals in his Blackhawks career against the Predators, which shares first in team history. Following his time in Chicago, Sullivan appeared in 317 games with Nashville from 2003-11, notching 263 points (100G, 163A).