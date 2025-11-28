PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Nashville in Friday Night Matchup

CON AIR

Connor Bedard tallied two points (1G, 1A) on Wednesday against Minnesota for his 10th multi-point game of the season, which shares third among all NHL skaters. He has seven points (4G, 3A) over his last five games and points (12G, 14A) in 12 of his last 15 games since Oct. 26. His 12 goals and 26 points each share first in the NHL over that span, while his 14 assists share fourth. He notched his 161st NHL point against the Wild and surpassed Denis Savard (160) and moved into a tie with Patrick Kane for the second most points by a Blackhawks player age 20 or younger. He now trails only Eddie Olczyk (180).