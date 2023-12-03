PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Three-Game Road Trip in Minnesota

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 3-1 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre ... Connor Bedard extended his road point streak (8G, 4A) to eight games ... Philipp Kurashev tallied an assist and leads the team with nine assists this season ... Nikita Zaitsev led all skaters with four blocked shots ... Seth Jones led all skaters with 25:54 of time on ice ... Jason Dickinson suited up in his 100th game as a Blackhawk ... Anthony Beauvillier made his Blackhawks debut, posting two shots on goal and two takeaways.

VS. MINNESOTA

A former member of the Wild, forward Ryan Donato registered 39 points (18G, 21A) in 84 games with Minnesota from 2018-20 ... Nick Foligno will matchup against his brother, Marcus Foligno, on Sunday afternoon ... Foligno has recorded 12 points (6G, 6A) in 23 career games against the Wild ... During their last meeting on April 10, Joey Anderson found the back of the net, while Boris Katchouk chipped in an assist during a 4-2 loss to the Wild at the United Center.

ROAD WARRIOR

Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard found the back of the net on Saturday against Winnipeg and is riding an eight-game road point streak (8G, 4A) ... With the goal, Bedard became the first Blackhawks rookie in team history to record points in eight-consecutive road games, besting the previous mark set by Darryl Sutter (6G, 3A in 7 GP) ... He also became the eighth NHL rookie skater since 2003-04 to record points in eight-straight road games ... Bedard continues to lead all league first years with 11 goals and 19 points in 22 games this season.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Nikita Zaitsev led all Blackhawks with four blocked shots on Saturday against Winnipeg, while Seth Jones chipped in three blocked shots ... Jones now ranks second on the team with 50 blocked shots in 22 games this season, trailing only Connor. Murphy (54 blocked shots).

PHIL THE THRILL

Philipp Kurashev chipped in an assist on Saturday and now leads all Chicago skaters with nine assists in 16 games this season ... He also now ranks second on the team with 13 points ... Kurashev now has five points (1G, 4A) in seven career games against the Jets.