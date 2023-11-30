PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Motor City to Face Red Wings

During their last meeting on March 8, Taylor Raddysh buried two goals, while Joey Anderson scored once

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 away
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

Chicago starts its three-game road trip off in Detroit with a matchup at Little Caesars Arena.

RECAP

Four different Blackhawks’ skaters found the back of the net during a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday evening in Chicago ... Joey Anderson recorded a career-high two assists ... Jason Dickinson buried his seventh goal of the season ... Boris Katchouk found the back of the net and has goals (2G) in back-to-back games ... MacKenzie Entwistle and Tyler Johnson each tallied one goal ... Seth Jones notched his 300th career NHL assist ... Ryan Donato chipped in an assist against his former team ... Three other Chicago skaters registered an assist ... Petr Mrazek made 33 saves for his fifth win of the season.

VS. DETROIT

The Blackhawks are 15-7-0 in their last 22 games against Detroit since the 2015-16 season ... Chicago is also 14-5-2 in their last 21 games against the Red Wings in Detroit ... Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato has six points (4G, 2A) in his last seven games against the Red Wings ... During their last meeting on March 8, Taylor Raddysh buried two goals, while Joey Anderson scored once ... Five other Blackhawks notched an assist during a 4-3 loss to the Red Wings in Detroit.

CHASIN’ JASON

Forward Jason Dickinson found the back of the net on Tuesday and had five goals over his last four games ... He also has ten points (6G, 4A) over his last eleven games, which ranks third among all Blackhawks’ skaters during that stretch ... His 12 points (7G, 5A) in 20 games this season share second on the team ... Dickinson is now just two goals shy of his single-season career-high (2019-20 and 2022-23).

DISH MASTER

Against Seattle on Tuesday, Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones tallied his 300th career NHL assist ... With the point, Jones became the fourth player and first defenseman from the 2013 NHL Draft class to reach the milestone ... He also tied a season-high with six blocked shots (Nov. 9 at TBL) and now ranks second on the team with 46 blocked shots this season.

JOEY 101

Blackhawks forward Joey Anderson registered a career-high two assists on Tuesday against the Kraken and now has three helpers in three games with Chicago this season ... His two points also tied a career high (Feb. 14, 2020 and Mar. 14, 2023) ... Anderson also posted a game-high four takeaways during Tuesday night’s game.

News Feed

MEDICAL: Hall Undergoes Successful Surgery

MEDICAL: Hall Undergoes Successful Surgery
PROSPECTS: Ludwinski Extends Point Streak to 14 Games

PROSPECTS: Ludwinski Extends Point Streak to 14 Games
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Find ‘Winning Mindset” in Victory vs. Kraken

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Find ‘Winning Mindset” in Victory vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Beauvillier from Canucks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Beauvillier from Canucks
BLOG: Bedard Learning from Foligno on First Line in Blackhawks' Morning Skate

BLOG: Bedard Learning from Foligno on First Line in Blackhawks' Morning Skate
NEWS: Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks on Corey Perry

NEWS: Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks on Corey Perry
PREVIEW: Blackhawks End Homestand vs. Kraken

PREVIEW: Blackhawks End Homestand vs. Kraken
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shut Down by Blues 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shut Down by Blues 
RELEASE: Blackhawks and Just Dishin' Team Up for Streetwear Collection

RELEASE: Blackhawks and Just Dishin' Team Up for Streetwear Collection
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blues at United Center

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blues at United Center
TAKEAWAYS: Korchinski Produces Overtime Winner Against Toronto

TAKEAWAYS: Korchinski Produces Overtime Winner Against Toronto
FEATURE: Jimmy Heintzelman Set for 1,500th Career Game 

FEATURE: Jimmy Heintzelman Set for 1,500th Career Game 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Friday Afternoon Contest with Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Friday Afternoon Contest with Maple Leafs
RELEASE: Hall to Miss Rest of Season, Athanasiou to IR

RELEASE: Hall to Miss Rest of Season, Athanasiou to IR
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat in Columbus

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat in Columbus
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blue Jackets in Columbus

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blue Jackets in Columbus
BLOG: Korchinski Makes Appearance on First Power Play Unit

BLOG: Korchinski Makes Appearance on First Power Play Unit
PROSPECTS: Dach Produced First AHL Hat Trick Over the Weekend 

PROSPECTS: Dach Produced First AHL Hat Trick Over the Weekend 