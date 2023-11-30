PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Motor City to Face Red Wings

RECAP

Four different Blackhawks’ skaters found the back of the net during a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday evening in Chicago ... Joey Anderson recorded a career-high two assists ... Jason Dickinson buried his seventh goal of the season ... Boris Katchouk found the back of the net and has goals (2G) in back-to-back games ... MacKenzie Entwistle and Tyler Johnson each tallied one goal ... Seth Jones notched his 300th career NHL assist ... Ryan Donato chipped in an assist against his former team ... Three other Chicago skaters registered an assist ... Petr Mrazek made 33 saves for his fifth win of the season.

VS. DETROIT

The Blackhawks are 15-7-0 in their last 22 games against Detroit since the 2015-16 season ... Chicago is also 14-5-2 in their last 21 games against the Red Wings in Detroit ... Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato has six points (4G, 2A) in his last seven games against the Red Wings ... During their last meeting on March 8, Taylor Raddysh buried two goals, while Joey Anderson scored once ... Five other Blackhawks notched an assist during a 4-3 loss to the Red Wings in Detroit.

CHASIN’ JASON

Forward Jason Dickinson found the back of the net on Tuesday and had five goals over his last four games ... He also has ten points (6G, 4A) over his last eleven games, which ranks third among all Blackhawks’ skaters during that stretch ... His 12 points (7G, 5A) in 20 games this season share second on the team ... Dickinson is now just two goals shy of his single-season career-high (2019-20 and 2022-23).

DISH MASTER

Against Seattle on Tuesday, Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones tallied his 300th career NHL assist ... With the point, Jones became the fourth player and first defenseman from the 2013 NHL Draft class to reach the milestone ... He also tied a season-high with six blocked shots (Nov. 9 at TBL) and now ranks second on the team with 46 blocked shots this season.

JOEY 101

Blackhawks forward Joey Anderson registered a career-high two assists on Tuesday against the Kraken and now has three helpers in three games with Chicago this season ... His two points also tied a career high (Feb. 14, 2020 and Mar. 14, 2023) ... Anderson also posted a game-high four takeaways during Tuesday night’s game.