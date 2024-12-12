PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Battle Islanders on the Road

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago is 14-6-2 in their last 22 games against the Islanders dating back to the start of the 2010-11 season. Chicago is also 5-3-2 in their last 10 trips to Long Island. Jason Dickinson has posted six points (3G, 3A) in seven career games against the Islanders, including goals (2G, 2A) in back-to-back games versus the club. Dickinson scored, while Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev each chipped in an assist during their last meeting with the Islanders on April 2 at UBS Arena.