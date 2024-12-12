PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Battle Islanders on the Road

TIME: 6:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago continues road trip and faces Long Island in first of two matchups this week
Chicago is 14-6-2 in their last 22 games against the Islanders dating back to the start of the 2010-11 season. Chicago is also 5-3-2 in their last 10 trips to Long Island. Jason Dickinson has posted six points (3G, 3A) in seven career games against the Islanders, including goals (2G, 2A) in back-to-back games versus the club. Dickinson scored, while Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev each chipped in an assist during their last meeting with the Islanders on April 2 at UBS Arena.
Two points from Taylor Hall (1G, 1A) helped the Blackhawks to a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday evening at Madison Square Garden. Tyler Bertuzzi also found the back of the net. Connor Bedard and Jason Dickinson each tallied an assist while Connor Murphy led all skaters with six blocked shots. Kevin Korchinski made his season debut with Chicago and Arvid Soderblom made 29 saves on 30 shots (.967 SV%) for his second victory of the season.
Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall posted two points (1G, 1A) against the Rangers, including his 48th career game-winning goal. He now has six points (4G, 2A) over his last seven games and shares third on the team with six goals on the season. Hall now has five points (2G, 3A) over his last four games against the Rangers.
Connor Bedard notched an assist on Monday evening and now has assists (2A) in back-to-back games and four points (1G, 3А) over his last five games. He is now up to 16 assists and 21 points in 28 games this season, which continues to lead all team skaters.
Forward Jason Dickinson recorded an assist on Chicago's game-winning goal on Monday and now has points (1G, 2A) in three-straight games. It's his first three-game point streak since last season (2G, 1A; Jan. 5-9). Dickinson also posted one hit and one blocked shot against the Rangers.