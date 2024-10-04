PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to United Center to Face Wild

Chicago looks to secure first preseason win

Game-Preview-10_4-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN | RADIO: WGN-720-AM

After a three-game road trip, the Blackhawks are back at home to continue the 2024 preseason, facing off against the Minnesota Wild for a second consecutive game.

Fans can catch the action on Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), the new official home of the Blackhawks. The game will air on local over-the-air channels WJYS, 62.2, and 62.3 in Chicago. It will also be available on DIRECTV Satellite and DIRECTV Stream (Channel 665) for those with Choice or higher packages. More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch. For digital antenna (OTA) support, call (877) 828-8198.

The roster for tonight will be released later today.

PRESEASON FACEOFF

The Blackhawks return home tonight for their second-to-last preseason game, facing the Minnesota Wild once again as they aim to bounce back from a 7-2 loss on Tuesday.

Drew Commesso made his preseason debut in net, going the distance for the Blackhawks with 35 saves in a veteran-heavy lineup that saw Nick Foligno wear the captain's "C" for the first time in game action.

Chicago opened the scoring when Jason Dickinson buried a rebound from Seth Jones to make it 1-0. The Wild responded quickly, outshooting the Blackhawks 12-6 in the first period. Minnesota found their stride in the second, scoring several unanswered goals, but Connor Bedard managed to net his first unofficial goal of the season with just 0.4 seconds remaining in the middle frame.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The Blackhawks currently have 28 players in training camp including 15 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders. The Blackhawks opened camp with 53 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

The following roster moves have been made throughout training camp as Chicago looks to finalize their roster ahead of the season.

Name
Position
Team Assigned
League
Date Assigned
Frank Nazar
Forward
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Oct. 2
AJ Spellacy
Forward
Windsor Spitfires
OHL
Oct. 2
Zach Sanford
Forward
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 30
Brett Seney
Forward
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 30
Colton Dach
Forward
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 29
Cole Guttman
Forward
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 29
Ryder Rolston
Forward
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 29
Samuel Savoie
Forward
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 29
Landon Slaggert
Forward
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 29
Gavin Hayes
Forward
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 28
Paul Ludwinski
Forward
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 28
Jalen Luypen
Forward
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 28
Marcel Marcel
Forward
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 28
Nick Lardis
Forward
Brantford Bulldogs
OHL
Sept. 28
Martin Misiak
Forward
Erie Otters
OHL
Sept. 24
Alex Pharand
Forward
Sudbury Wolves
OHL
Sept. 24
Marek Vanacker
Forward
Brantford Bulldogs
OHL
Sept. 24
Louis Crevier
Defenseman
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Oct. 2
Kevin Korchinski
Defenseman
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Oct. 2
Ethan Del Mastro
Defenseman
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 29
Austin Strand
Defenseman
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 28
DJ King
Defenseman
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 28
Ty Henry
Defenseman
Erie Otters
OHL
Sept. 24
Mitchell Weeks
Goaltender
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 30
Ben Gaudreau
Goaltender
Rockford IceHogs
AHL
Sept. 28

News Feed

PROFILE: Get to Know Pat Maroon

RELEASE: Jones to Miss Practice on Wednesday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 28 Players

RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Wild, 7-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Wild in Preseason Matchup

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 32 Players

PROFILE: Get to Know Craig Smith

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 35 Players

RECAP: Blackhawks Edged By Blues, 3-2 (OT)

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 41 Players

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Back-to-Back with Road Game Against Blues

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall 2-0 to Red Wings

NEWS: Own a Piece of Blackhawks History

RELEASE: Hall to Miss Practice on Friday

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Preseason Road Rematch

PROFILE: Get to Know Tyler Bertuzzi

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Preseason Opener to Red Wings, 4-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Preseason at Home Against Red Wings