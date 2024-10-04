PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to United Center to Face Wild

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TV: CHSN | RADIO: WGN-720-AM

After a three-game road trip, the Blackhawks are back at home to continue the 2024 preseason, facing off against the Minnesota Wild for a second consecutive game.

Fans can catch the action on Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), the new official home of the Blackhawks. The game will air on local over-the-air channels WJYS, 62.2, and 62.3 in Chicago. It will also be available on DIRECTV Satellite and DIRECTV Stream (Channel 665) for those with Choice or higher packages. More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch. For digital antenna (OTA) support, call (877) 828-8198.

The roster for tonight will be released later today.