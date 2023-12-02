PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Play Jets

RECAP

Despite outshooting Detroit 35-29 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 5-1 decision to the Red Wings on Thursday evening ... Joey Anderson played in his 100th career NHL game ... Lukas Reichel found the back of the net and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games ... Connor Bedard tallied an assist and now shares the team lead with eight assists on the season ... Bedard also posted a career-high seven shots on goal ... Kevin Korchinski added an assist ... Isaak Phillips led all skaters with three hits ... Seth Jones led all skaters with 23:09 of time on ice and now ranks fifth in the NHL with an average time on ice per game of 25:14.

VS. WINNIPEG

The Blackhawks meet the Jets on Saturday for the first of four games between the two teams this season ... Seth Jones has 17 points (5G, 12A) in 26 career games against Winnipeg ... Philipp Kurashev has notched four points (1G, 3A) in six games against the Jets and has three helpers over his last three games against the club ... Taylor Raddysh has goals (2G) in two of his last three meetings against Winnipeg.

BEDARD BURIES

On Friday afternoon, rookie forward Connor Bedard was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for November after leading all first years with six goals and 12 points through 12 games during the month ... He’s the first Blackhawks rookie to earn the award since Dominik Kubalik in January of 2020 ... With an assist on Thursday, Bedard became the fifth player in NHL history with a seven-game road point streak (7G, 4A) at age 18 or younger, joining Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Steve Yzerman and Sylvain Turgeon.

KORCH SWING

Rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski added an assist on Thursday and now has two points (1G, 1A) over his last four games ... He now ranks second among all rookie defensemen with two goals on the year ... Additionally, Korchinski ranks fourth among all NHL rookie blueliners with seven points (2G, 5A) in 21 games this season, while his five helpers share fourth among all first year defensemen.

ADDING ANTHONY

The Blackhawks acquired forward Anthony Beauvillier from the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday evening ... Beauvillier, who has posted eight points (2G, 6A) in 22 games this season, is expected to make his Blackhawks’ debut on Saturday afternoon in Winnipeg ... He currently ranks sixth among all skaters selected in the 2015 NHL Draft with 512 career NHL games played.