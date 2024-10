DON OF THE DEAD

Forward Ryan Donato tied a career-high with two goals and three points against Colorado on Monday and now leads the team with five goals this season. He now has six points (5G, 1A) in eight games in 2024-25, which ranks fourth among all team skaters. Against the Avalanche, Donato also shared first among all game skaters with three hits and now ranks second on the club with 20 hits this season.