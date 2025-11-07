PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look To Extinguish Flames in Calgary

🕒 TIME: 8:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces off against Calgary in first of three meetings this season
Chicago has recorded points in 13 of their last 18 games against the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome (9-5-4). Connor Bedard has points (2G, 2A) in back-to-back games against the Flames and has five points (2G, 3A) in four career games against them. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has assists (3A) in consecutive games against Calgary and has 15 points (2G, 13A) over his last 12 games against the Flames, including three multi-point games. He leads all Blackhawks skaters with 13 assists and 17 points in 18 career games against Calgary. Tyler Bertuzzi has recorded six points (3G, 3A) over his last four games at the Scotiabank Saddledome and has eight points (3G, 5A) in six career games in Calgary. Forward Andre Burakovsky has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games against the Flames.
Three goals from Tyler Bertuzzi helped the Blackhawks defeat the Vancouver Canucks, 5-2, on Wednesday at Rogers Arena. Connor Bedard posted two points (1G, 1A) while Ilya Mikheyev scored the game-winning goal against his former team. Ryan Donato registered two assists and Oliver Moore posted an assist for his first NHL point of the season. Four other Blackhawks each notched an assist. Colton Dach shared first among all skaters with four hits and Frank Nazar went 6-for-9 (66.7%) in the faceoff circle. Spencer Knight made 43 saves on 45 shots (.956 SV%) for his fifth win of the season.
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi posted his fourth-career hat trick on Wednesday in Vancouver and has four goals over his last three games. The forward became the sixth player in NHL history to post a hat trick with three different Original Six clubs (CHI, DET & TOR), joining Pete Stemkowski, Dan Maloney, Frank Mahovlich, Dean Prentice and Roy Conacher. Bertuzzi has tallied 10 points (6G, 4A) in 13 games in 2025-26 and now shares second on the team in goals, third in points and sixth in assists.
Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight made 43 saves on 45 shots (.956 SV%) on Wednesday in Vancouver and has wins in four of his last six starts and points in seven of his last eight outings (5-1-2). His 43 saves on Wednesday are the most he’s recorded in his Blackhawks career and are the second-most he’s made in a single game in his NHL career, having made 45 saves with Florida on Nov. 18, 2021 against New Jersey. Knight’s 43 saves also share the third-most saves made in a single game by an NHL goaltender this season.
Against Vancouver, Chicago forward Connor Bedard tallied two points (1G, 1A) to extend his current point streak to six games (4G, 5A). It's Bedard’s first six-game point streak since Dec. 21-Dec. Jan. 3 of last season (3G, 5A). He also recorded his 146th career NHL point (52G, 94A) on Wednesday and tied Bobby Hull for the fourth-most by a Blackhawks skater before the age of 21. Bedard has recorded 18 points (7G, 11A) in 14 games in 2025-26 and shares ninth in the NHL in points and 10th in assists. He also ranks first on the team in goals, assists and points.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Nov. 7, 1992: During a game against Montreal, Canadiens netminder Jacques Plante became the first goalie in NHL history to wear a mask. He was recovering from injury after taking a puck to the face during a game on Nov 1. The Blackhawks and Canadiens tied, 2-2, at the Montreal Forum.
Nov. 7, 1933: The Blackhawks named goaltender Chuck Gardiner team captain. He is still the only goaltender in team history to serve as captain.