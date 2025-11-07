PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look To Extinguish Flames in Calgary

AGAINST CALGARY

Chicago has recorded points in 13 of their last 18 games against the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome (9-5-4). Connor Bedard has points (2G, 2A) in back-to-back games against the Flames and has five points (2G, 3A) in four career games against them. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has assists (3A) in consecutive games against Calgary and has 15 points (2G, 13A) over his last 12 games against the Flames, including three multi-point games. He leads all Blackhawks skaters with 13 assists and 17 points in 18 career games against Calgary. Tyler Bertuzzi has recorded six points (3G, 3A) over his last four games at the Scotiabank Saddledome and has eight points (3G, 5A) in six career games in Calgary. Forward Andre Burakovsky has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games against the Flames.