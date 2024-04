ANDREAS 3000

Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou buried his second goal of the season against Carolina and now has two goals over his last five games. He also went 6-for-7 (85.7%) in the faceoff circle on Sunday, which was the highest win percentage of all skaters who took five or more draws. Athanasiou now has 11 points (5G, 6A) in 14 career games versus the Hurricanes.