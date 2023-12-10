PREVIEW: Blackhawks Finish Four-Game Homestand Against Capitals 

RECAP

The Blackhawks defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday evening at the United Center ... The victory gives Chicago wins in back-to-back games for the first time this season ... Nikita Zaitsev recorded two assists for his first multi-point game of the season ... Anthony Beauvillier scored his first goal as a Blackhawk ... Jason Dickinson found the back of the net and has seven goals over his last 10 games ... Louis Crevier registered an assist for his first NHL point ... Alex Vlasic buried his first goal of the season ... Petr Mrazek made 38 saves for his second-straight victory.

VS. WASHINGTON

The Blackhawks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games against the Capitals at the United Center since 2011-12 ... Seth Jones has 15 points (4G, 11A) in 23 career games against Washington ... Ryan Donato has notched four points (2G, 2A) in seven career games against the Capitals ... During their last meeting on March 23, Nikita Zaitsev found the back of the net, while Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson each recorded an assist during a 6-1 loss to the Capitals in Washington.

PETR PAN

On Saturday against St. Louis, Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek made 38 saves on 39 shots (.974 SV%) for his seventh victory of the season ... Over his last two games, Mrazek has stopped 75 of 76 shots against (.986 SV%) ... He currently has a .912 save percentage in 16 appearances this season.

RACIN JASON

Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson buried his ninth goal of the season on Saturday and now has seven goals over his last 10 games ... With the goal, Dickinson also tied his single-season career high (2019-20 and 2022-23) ... He now shares second on the team with 14 points in 26 games this season.

MACK TRUCK

Against St. Louis, Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle led all Chicago skaters with three hits ... He now ranks third among all Blackhawks forwards with 31 hits on the season ... Entwistle also chipped in an assist for his third helper of the season ... He now has five points in 19 games on the year.